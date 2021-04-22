How to get outdoors and help your local community

Plastic bottle caps aren’t something most of us think of combing the beach for, but they were treasures nearly 200 people spent a spring afternoon searching for at West Beach in Stamford. The SoundWaters coastal cleanup resulted in seven trash bins filled with 444 plastic bottle caps and more than 550 pounds of trash. “Long Island Sound is an incredible resource but it’s a delicate resource that humans impact, and we can minimize that impact by picking up,” says Bob Mazzone, SoundWaters’ vice president of development.
Most of us think about volunteering around the holidays, but whether you prefer to spend your outdoor time at the shore, in the garden or on the trail, spring and summer present more than a few opportunities to give back while enjoying the sunshine.
“Together, we make a difference in our community working for a healthier world,” says Chelle Farrand, volunteer coordinator of the Mystic-based Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center (DPNC).
DPNC volunteers work in their Giving Garden, where produce helps feed those experiencing food insecurity, maintain trails and more. Some volunteers join them sporadically, while others come regularly. “Because of our volunteers, we are able to provide more opportunities for people of all ages to be nature-centered every day,” Farrand says.
Not all volunteer options have to occur on set days. The Connecticut Audubon Society uses volunteers to monitor the success of osprey breeding. After a training session, volunteers visit their assigned nest at least once every two weeks.
Here are a few volunteering options to check out throughout the state:
The Lost Ladybug Project: Volunteers look for ladybugs and upload pictures of them to DPNC. Ongoing volunteer opportunities include helping with the Giving Garden, trail maintenance, habitat restoration, general landscaping and grounds functions. Go to dpnc.org, or visit your local nature center to see if they need help.
Osprey Nation: Volunteers help monitor when osprey arrive, lay eggs, have chicks, and when the chicks fledge.
SoundWaters: Coastal cleanups and other projects in various locations throughout the state happen roughly once a month.
Avalonia Land Trust: Volunteers coordinate hikes, maintain trails, even build and create trail signs in southeastern Connecticut.
White Memorial Conservation Center: In Litchfield, volunteers help with trail maintenance, invasive plant management and a variety of other projects.