Is this heaven? No, it's Danbury hockey.

Matt Caputo is a writer from Queens, New York, with bylines in The New York Times, Men’s Journal and The Hockey News. A student in Western Connecticut State University’s creative writing MFA program, he’s at work on a book about minor league hockey and its interweaving relationship with the history of Danbury.

This article appears in the March 2022 issue of Connecticut Magazine. You can subscribe to Connecticut Magazine here, or find the current issue on sale here. Sign up for our newsletter to get our latest and greatest content delivered right to your inbox. Have a question or comment? Email editor@connecticutmag.com. And follow us on Facebook and Instagram @connecticutmagazine and Twitter @connecticutmag.