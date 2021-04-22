Lesser-known hikes just across the CT border

New England and neighboring New York are loaded with popular hiking spots, along with those off the beaten path. Here’s a look at a few of the lesser-known spots within a two- or three-hour drive from Connecticut.
Eli Pond and Long Pond Woods Wildlife Refuge, Hopkinton, Rhode Island
The Nature Conservancy and The Audubon Society of Rhode Island team up for one of the Ocean State’s most interesting hikes. The trails along the banks of Long Pond and Eli Pond include rock scrambles and steep, invigorating climbs. The two-mile trail in the Long Pond Woods Wildlife Refuge passes through hemlock forests and groves of native rhododendrons that bloom later in June. The views across Long Pond, with few hints of civilization, are stunning. Trails continue outside the refuge and conservancy preserves for longer hikes. The Nature Conservancy calls it “one of the most challenging and beautiful hikes in Rhode Island.”
Poet’s Ledge, Palenville, New York
Famed landscape artist Thomas Cole would often venture to Poet’s Ledge seeking inspiration for his paintings. Not much has changed over the years, as the ledge with its sweeping views of the Catskills continues to draw artists, writers and hikers to the edge. The six-mile hike also has side trails to three waterfalls: lovingly named Viola, Wildcat and Buttermilk falls. The 3,655-foot Kaaterskill High Peak is also a neat hike off the beaten path to Poet’s Ledge. Spring wildflowers and autumn colors are a draw.
Chesterfield Gorge, West Chesterfield, Massachusetts
The Westfield River, a National Wild and Scenic River, has spent thousands of years carving out Chesterfield Gorge. The gorge with its dramatic rock canyon is owned by the Trustees, a group that preserves natural areas in Massachusetts. The 70-foot granite walls are a marvel to see, along with the stone abutments of a historic bridge that once spanned the river in the early 1800s before it was destroyed by floodwaters. A half-mile trail takes visitors along the tops of the canyon. The path connects with an old carriage road that follows the river for seven miles to Knightsville Dam, an engineering marvel and flood-control project.
Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary, Wellfleet, Massachusetts
Get a feel for the way Old Cape Cod once was by visiting the Massachusetts Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary. Trails wind through pitch pine and scrub oak woodlands, pass spring-fed ponds with turtles sunning on logs and cross wooden boardwalks to a barrier beach and tidal creek along Cape Cod Bay. Visitors can explore Try Island with views out across Cape Cod Bay and Wellfleet Harbor. Trails include birdwatching blinds, and a nature center explains the workings of salt marshes and other Cape Cod ecosystems.
The Equinox Preserve, Manchester, Vermont
Mount Equinox, the highest peak in the Taconic Mountain Range, is famous for its auto road, the longest privately owned paved toll road in the U.S. But there is another side of the mountain known as the Equinox Preserve, a 914-acre conservation easement filled with hiking trails. Hikes include “Robin’s Lookout Trail,” which has views east to the Green Mountains, and “The Snicket,” a hike through the deep Vermont forests.
Lake Solitude, Newbury, New Hampshire
When looking for off-the-beaten paths to explore, a place called Lake Solitude certainly fits the bill. Lake Solitude is located in the shadows of the summit of Mount Sunapee and Mount Sunapee Resort at an elevation of 2,726 feet above sea level. The Newbury Trail or Andrew Brook Trail takes hikers from Newbury Harbor three miles to the cliffs surrounding the lake. The views from the craggy cliffs include the lake, along with surrounding mountains. Despite the low altitude, the views are spectacular. Trails continue to the summit of Mount Sunapee. Plan on 2–3 hours for the round-trip hike.