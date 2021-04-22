Nighttime activities to view the great outdoors in a whole new light

If your best moves tend to come out after the sun goes down, you’re going to love these guided rambles that take place by the light of the silvery moon.
The Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center has the whole family covered for May and June when it comes to exploring Mystic after dark. A Nocturnal Animals Family Hike on May 14 includes a lesson about local nocturnal neighbors, a Full Moon Hike at the Peace Sanctuary on June 24 celebrates the full Strawberry Moon and a Firefly Hike on June 25 at Coogan Farm encompasses many a flickering fella. 860-536-1216.
Roaring Brook Nature Center in Canton maintains five miles of trails in adjacent state-owned Werner’s Woods on which it hosts regular full-moon hikes. Up for consideration: the Flower Moon Hike on May 26, Buck Moon on July 23 and a Sturgeon Moon foray on Aug. 22. 860-693-0263.
The Connecticut Forest & Park Association will host a night hike on June 5 at James L. Goodwin Conservation Center and State Forest in Hampton as a part of Connecticut Trails Day 2021. The exploration of the Forest Discovery Trail, listening and looking for nocturnal critters all the while, will be followed by a campfire.
We can guarantee that you will see animals on a moonlit stroll at Bradley Mountain Farm — in fact, they will be leading the way! The circa-1813 Southington farm, after all, hosts monthly Full Moon Goat Walks with members of its beloved herd of more than two dozen dairy goats. Upcoming dates include May 26, June 24, July 23 and Aug. 22. 860-385-4628.
Windsor’s monthly Full Moon Hike at Northwest Park is open to both residents and non-residents ages 14 and up. Next up: a roughly two-mile trek through the forests and fields of the former tobacco farm beneath the Flower Moon on May 26. 860-285-1886.
You’ll be on your own for any after-hours hikes at Cedar Mountain Hiking Trail in Newington, but if you follow the main trail it will eventually lead you to an “outlook” at the top of the mountain that just so happens to be an excellent spot for stargazing. As a matter of fact, you could see more than stars: In July 1965 and the fall of 1966 there were published reports in The Hartford Times of UFO sightings over Cedar Mountain. Hey, you never know! 860-665-8666.
Pre-registration is required for most hikes, as are masks.
If it’s the stars you’re after (or maybe even faint galaxies, nebulae or a meteor or two), consider joining the Litchfield Hills Amateur Astronomy Club for one of its public “star parties” held from February through November on either the third or fourth Friday of the month at White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield. Members eager to share their otherworldly expertise set up their equipment, big and small, in an observing field, while an on-site observatory with a roll-off roof houses computerized 14- and 12-inch reflecting telescopes. Next up: May 21
For conditions that make for the best stargazing, Meaghan Rondeau, a naturalist at the James L. Goodwin Conservation Center, offers these tips:
Watch for low humidity levels. The humidity in the air creates a “haze” that obscures the stars.
Wait for small moon phases. Bright moons scatter more light and obscure the stars, thus less moonlight equals brighter/crisper stars.
Look for areas with less light pollution, which is pretty easy in places like eastern Connecticut.
Head somewhere high up with little tree cover — even on a perfect night you can’t see many stars if trees block everything.