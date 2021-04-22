Peter Marteka: Enjoy, but respect, our natural beauty

I’ve been exploring the great outdoors pretty much since I could walk. And before that it was in a backpack with my dad. So the natural world around Connecticut and I have been best friends for the past half-century. I’m at home in the field, forest and shore. And the field, forest and shore are my home.
And for the past year-plus, that home has never been more important. Not only to me, but for the countless people who have sought the safety, solitude and healing powers of Mother Nature during these unprecedented times.
An appreciation of the simple things has become more important as many of us deal with the weight of living through a life-altering pandemic. The wind blowing through the pines. A frozen waterfall after a fresh snowfall. The waves crashing along the beach. It all soothes our stress and makes us believe everything is right in the world again.
As another summer approaches, open spaces will again come under the crush of visitors looking to escape reality and enjoy a few hours in the natural world.
Last year, there were more than 500 state park closures and a 300 percent increase in calls for service for state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection EnCon officers, according to DEEP. Too many people going to the same place. But thanks to DEEP’s hard work, parks remained open while other states closed theirs.
My advice to the weekday and weekend explorer in the months ahead is to spread out across this tremendously diverse state of ours. Look away from popular places like Kent Falls, Sleeping Giant or Wadsworth Falls state parks and seek out the hundreds of other open spaces and trails that pepper this small state.
There are dozens of land trusts across the state with hundreds of miles of trails. Find a Connecticut Forest & Park Association Blue-blazed Trail — there are more than 800 miles with a connection in nearly every town. Visit municipal open spaces — all towns and cities have them. You will always have your favorite places, but seeking out fresh, less-crowded open spaces will lead to new special haunts.
One of my favorite things about this rediscovery of our natural world during the pandemic is watching families visiting open spaces together. For me, the only thing better than visiting the natural world is watching a family exploring it together.
Perhaps the biggest change I’ve seen during the pandemic is the amount of trash left behind by visitors. There are more empty water bottles, dog poop in plastic bags, masks and other litter carelessly discarded along the trail. There is nothing more disheartening than seeing trash floating under your favorite waterfall or strewn about at the top of an overlook.
So as spring turns into summer and then autumn, remember the golden rules of hiking — spread out across the state and carry out what you bring in. Edwin Way Teale, a naturalist, writer and photographer once wrote, “Time and space — time to be alone, space to move about — these may well become the great scarcities of tomorrow.” Find the time to search for your open spaces. And love the open spaces and they will love you back.