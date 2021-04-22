Places to take your dog—and yourself—for a walk

Dog owners are more likely to meet physical activity guidelines than those without canine pets. That’s because, unless you have a large, fenced-in property, you’ll need to take Fido out for a walk to ensure he gets his daily exercise. Luckily, our state is home to many beautiful, pooch-friendly trails so you can enjoy nature with your furry friend in tow.
Babcock Preserve, Greenwich
Dogs aren’t the only four-legged creatures to enjoy Greenwich’s four-mile hiking loop in Babcock Preserve park. Horses are welcome to gallop here as well. Your pooch should remain leashed, but you may encounter some rule-breakers who let their pets run free. For a break, enjoy river views and a shady picnic area.
Racebrook Tract, Orange
Winding through Orange and Woodbridge, Racebrook Tract offers nearly four miles of trails under large, shady pine trees. Needle-covered pathways are flanked by lush ferns, so there is lots for Fido to investigate. Just keep him on the leash.
Timberlands Preserve, Guilford
Access Guilford’s Timberlands Preserve from Twin Bridges Road for a near three-mile loop that’s good for all skill levels. Leashed pets are welcome, and there is a lake for more aquatic breeds.
Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center, Mystic
The DPNC incorporates a wildlife sanctuary, natural history museum, and educational facility highlighting the habitats of southeastern Connecticut. Maintained hiking trails cover land owned by the DPNC and Avalonia Land Conservancy. Well behaved, leashed pets are allowed on the property.
Lake Mohegan, Fairfield
Many Fairfield County dog owners know of Lake Mohegan, a sprawling 170 acres off Morehouse Highway where dogs are free to run the trails and take a swim off leash. Pooches aren’t allowed by the beach and picnic area, and must be kept under control at all times, but there is still plenty of woodsy mileage for them to enjoy.
Bear Mountain Trail at Mount Riga State Park, Salisbury
One of the state’s most popular places to hike (with easy access to the Appalachian Trail), Mount Riga State Park offers an array of trails for various skill levels. Its Bear Mountain Trail is dog friendly, with a 6½-mile stretch suitable for larger breeds. You can also enjoy an array of wildflowers along the way.
Metacomet Trail, Central Connecticut
For adventurous pet owners, the Metacomet Trail spans more than 62 miles of hiking in central Connecticut from Berlin north to Suffield. It offers moderate to rugged conditions, so be prepared for some rocky terrain. Leashed dogs are welcome on the trail.
White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield
White Memorial offers 4,000 acres in the hills of northwestern Connecticut, complete with a nature center and 40 miles of trails covering various habitats. Dog walking is a popular pastime on the property, but you must keep your pet on a leash that is shorter than seven feet.
Mirror Lake, Meriden
Located within Meriden’s Hubbard Park, Mirror Lake is a heavily trafficked 4.4-mile loop of minimal difficulty. Hubbard Park offers many trail systems with various color blazes, but the Mirror Lake loop is easy to follow and popular among families and pet owners.
Roxbury Mines, Roxbury
Mine Hill Preserve is recognized on the National Register of Historic Places as the site of a 19th-century iron mine and furnace complex. The Roxbury Mines loop covers 3.6 miles and winds around the historic structures. You can also enjoy beautiful wildflowers in season and birdwatching between April and September.