Take a virtual walk

There’s no doubt we’ve spent a lot of time indoors over the past year. And in the chilly Northeast, New Englanders avoiding gyms and enclosed spaces were left with few options. It’s no surprise, then, that a movement to get outdoors is sweeping the state and nation. Many are joining the “1,000 Hours Outside” challenge, and others are linking up with neighbors for daily distance walks.
If you want to encourage friends and family to log some miles, a virtual challenge is a great way to connect with loved ones near and far. Smart devices like Fitbit have built-in challenges, badges and groups to celebrate your steps. But you don’t need a fancy device to get in on the fun. An old-school pedometer or your average smartphone will do the job.
Use a website like World Walking to have group members log their miles along your choice of route (like San Francisco to New York City or Rio to Tokyo) and check in on your progress live via Google Street View. Or, use Webwalking USA to track your stats along the American Discovery Trail. You can even walk for a cause by encouraging friends and family to chip in, or participate in a virtual charity walk for your favorite nonprofit.
Virtual races in Connecticut this May:
Circle of Care 5K, May 1-2
Run, walk or bike your way to 3.1 miles on the first weekend of May to benefit local kids with cancer and their families. You can invite friends near and far to join in, plus enjoy a customized Spotify playlist.
Allied Sports and Recreation Virtual Walk, May 1-7
Allied Rehabilitation Centers’ Sports and Recreation programs help individuals in north-central Connecticut get out and get moving, supporting 90 athletes and 75 volunteers in the state. Participate in a virtual run, walk or pet walk to help provide services to participants so they can grow and flourish.
Stamford Boys & Girls Club Corporate 5K, May 17-21
The Stamford Boys & Girls Club’s famed 5K corporate run is going virtual. Sign up to log your miles and benefit the local youth center, which serves 1,600 children in Fairfield County.
Healthy for Life 5K, May 23
This family-friendly run/walk encourages people of all ages to get out and get moving. Proceeds benefit Litchfield Montessori School, a nonprofit independent day school in Northfield. This year, you can attend the in-person event or run virtually.
Connecticut Team Hope Walk to Support HDSA, May 23
The Connecticut chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America is hosting its annual Hope Walk during HD Awareness Month. The walk at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth will be limited to 100 participants this year, but others can join virtually near and far to help in the fight against the incurable neurological disease.