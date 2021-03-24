The Remains' impact and legacy among rock aficionados is huge, but unfortunately the catalog they left behind is not. Here is everything that's been released by the band, in chronological order of recording.
The Remains (a.k.a. Barry & The Remains)
Mark Kemp of Paste magazine praised the band’s self-titled debut as the No. 49 garage rock album of all time: “Good as Mick and Keith were at reimagining rhythm & blues as hard rock on The Rolling Stones’ 1964 debut, they didn’t hold a candle to what The Remains would deliver two years later. Had these Boston bad boys stuck it out beyond their 1966 debut, we might today be calling them the World’s Greatest Rock ’n’ Roll Band.”
Epic Records failed to promote the album, however, and the band’s national breakthrough fizzled out. The label made partial amends in 1991 when the album was digitally remastered and re-released as Barry & the Remains, with some previously unreleased tracks included for good measure.
A Session with the Remains (a.k.a. Live in Boston)
In this 1966 demo session, recorded in the early-morning hours at Capitol Records’ New York studio, the band absolutely shreds through a dozen-song set, a mix of originals and covers like “Johnny B. Goode,” “Hang on Sloopy” and “Like a Rolling Stone.” An abridged version of this session was released in 1984 with an added “audience” and under the thoroughly inaccurate title Live in Boston; the full recording session, sans the added crowd noises and with better audio quality, finally came out in 1996.
The Remains Live 1969
Released in 2018 after Barry Tashian unexpectedly found the tape among his personal effects, this is a live recording of a one-night-only Remains reunion concert, which took place in Boston two-and-a-half years after the band officially broke up. All four original members are present and in top form, performing their original “Why Do I Cry” along with a selection of classic covers. This is the only true in-concert recording of the classic Remains available, and many, Tashian included, believe it captures the band at its very best.
Movin’ On
After reuniting for a series of concerts, in 2002 the Remains finally recorded and released a second studio album. Tashian’s turn toward country music is evident in the mellower sound on these 12 original songs. Barry’s wife Holly and son Daniel join the band to provide additional vocals on several tracks.
“Monbo Time”
The Remains’ last official release came in 2010: this nostalgic tribute song written in honor of legendary Red Sox pitcher Bill Monbouquette, who had been diagnosed with leukemia. The band pledged half the proceeds from the single to cancer research.