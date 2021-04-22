You have permission to edit this article.
'The Sky's The Limit': Take the 2021 hiking challenge

You enjoy hiking. What do you want, a medal? The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is offering exactly that. They’ve chosen 20 park and forest locations to visit and, if you make it to at least 15 of them, you can receive “a hiking staff medallion.” Hit all 20 of the listed locations and you could win a hand-carved hiking staff. You’ll have to take a photo of yourself (and your dog, if he or she joins you) at an identifying sign, then another photo at each of the specific locations (the theme this year is “Bridges, Footbridges and Boardwalks”). Entries must be received no later than 3 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2021.

These are the 20 locations included in the challenge:

Dinosaur State Park, Rocky Hill

Lovers Leap State Park, New Milford

Silver Sands State Park, Milford

Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison

Black Rock State Park, Watertown

Chatfield Hollow State Park, Killingworth

Collis P. Huntington State Park, Bethel, Newtown and Redding

Southford Falls State Park, Oxford and Southbury

Wharton Brook State Park, Wallingford

Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown

Peoples State Forest, Barkhamsted

Ferry Landing State Park (DEEP Marine Headquarters), Old Lyme

Kent Falls State Park, Kent

Cockaponset State Forest, Chester and Haddam

Sherwood Island State Park, Westport

Devil’s Hopyard State Park, East Haddam

Stratton Brook State Park, Simsbury

Salmon River State Forest, Colchester

Osbornedale State Park, Derby

Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme

