'The Sky's The Limit': Take the 2021 hiking challenge

You enjoy hiking. What do you want, a medal? The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is offering exactly that. They’ve chosen 20 park and forest locations to visit and, if you make it to at least 15 of them, you can receive “a hiking staff medallion.” Hit all 20 of the listed locations and you could win a hand-carved hiking staff. You’ll have to take a photo of yourself (and your dog, if he or she joins you) at an identifying sign, then another photo at each of the specific locations (the theme this year is “Bridges, Footbridges and Boardwalks”). Entries must be received no later than 3 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2021.
These are the 20 locations included in the challenge:
Dinosaur State Park, Rocky Hill
Lovers Leap State Park, New Milford
Silver Sands State Park, Milford
Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison
Black Rock State Park, Watertown
Chatfield Hollow State Park, Killingworth
Collis P. Huntington State Park, Bethel, Newtown and Redding
Southford Falls State Park, Oxford and Southbury
Wharton Brook State Park, Wallingford
Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown
Peoples State Forest, Barkhamsted
Ferry Landing State Park (DEEP Marine Headquarters), Old Lyme
Kent Falls State Park, Kent
Cockaponset State Forest, Chester and Haddam
Sherwood Island State Park, Westport
Devil’s Hopyard State Park, East Haddam
Stratton Brook State Park, Simsbury
Salmon River State Forest, Colchester
Osbornedale State Park, Derby
Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme