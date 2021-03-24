Lighting trends to make your home shine

Looking to brighten things up in your home? You're not the only one — interior lighting is a hot topic. Between home offices and remote learning, people are looking for better task lighting while also using light to create comfortable and elegant spaces. Lighting was designed to be functional but is now becoming the focal point of a room instead of an afterthought. Here are the trends to keep in mind.
Au naturel
Candace Pereira and Rina Dimarte, co-owners of Chloe Winston Lighting Design in South Norwalk, say that natural (or nature-inspired) materials are hot. “Wicker, jute, shells, beads, rattan, wood, cane and alabaster bring texture and added interest to a room,” Pereira says, noting that as homes become personal sanctuaries, people are trading formal spaces for comfortable living. The kitchen, for example, is seeing airy, woven shades added “over an island, sink or dining area to provide a refreshed look and more open line of sight,” Dimarte says.
Going clear, black and brass
“It’s amazing the amount of clear glass that is trending right now,” says Todd Director, executive vice president at Connecticut Lighting Centers and Restoration Lighting Gallery in Hartford and Southington. From pendants to chandeliers, clear and oversize glass fixtures are in. “The other thing we are starting to see more of are black and brass finishes,” he says.
LEDing the way
About 75 percent more efficient than incandescent lighting, LED lighting is a popular technology that continues to evolve. Designers are now making artsy chandeliers and fixtures with built-in LED components. LED candelabra base lightbulbs are very desirable and don’t lock people into the current technology with an all-LED fixture, explains Spencer J. Hardy at Studio Steel, designers of handwrought lighting in New Preston. “They have improved tremendously over the last couple of years and people are using them without shades,” he says.
Smart lighting
Edie Van Breems and Rhonda Eleish at Eleish Van Breems in Westport and Nantucket note that new technologies are developing as people are becoming more attuned to how light can affect mood, health and productivity. “Expect to see the next generation of lighting programmed to follow your circadian rhythms as well as lighting technology that reduces bacteria, mold, spores and viruses,” Van Breems says. “We also look forward to all the various branches of lighting — interior, outdoors and office — soon being coordinated from a more advanced single control with directives for light intensity, light color, fixture groupings and digital pinpoint control to aim and angle fixtures from afar,” Eleish says.