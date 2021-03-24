Local resources for your home upgrade projects

Here are three unique design ideas offered by Connecticut craftspeople.
Bantam Tileworks
Bespoke tile adds one-of-a-kind touches to any space
Darin Ronning and Travis Messinger launched Bantam Tileworks in 2005 after moving from Lower Manhattan to Litchfield County, and in 2013 they relocated their design atelier and showroom to a renovated vintage building across from the Arethusa Farm creamery in the Bantam section of Litchfield. Visitors can watch the handcrafted tiles being rolled, dried, cut, fired and glazed.
Intricate layering of the glazes adds great depth of color to the tiles that come in more than 100 choices and lend artistry and drama to commercial and residential projects including bathrooms, backsplashes, fireplace surrounds, tabletops and even flooring. The product line also includes animal tiles designed by local artist Karen Hiebert, and shaped tiles for a real showstopper look, as well as tableware. In addition to Connecticut residential projects, Ronning and Messinger have completed many commercial projects internationally, most recently creating all the tiles for the lobby and bar area of a new NoMad Hotel set to debut soon in London.
816 Bantam Road, Bantam, 860-361-9306, bantamtileworks.com
Get Back Inc.
Have a seat with this industrial chic space-saver
Tim Byrne, the transplanted Irishman whose venture Get Back Inc. finds favor among folks like Bono, Bruce Springsteen and Meg Ryan, has just the thing to make your home “swing” with style and turn saving space into an art form.
The Get Back Original Swing-Out Seat embodies the industrial-modern aesthetic of American furniture pioneered by Byrne since 2000 in the former Old Pin Shop factory just north of Waterbury. Individual seats, sand cast with premium ductile iron painted black, featuring unfinished alder wood seats, raw or finished oak, and Brazilian Walnut for outdoor uses, are the perfect solution for kitchen islands, home bars, rec rooms, wine cellars, and more.
Or take it to another level with a custom Swing-Out Seat industrial dining table, beginning at 4 feet long for four seats and extending as far as space and your imagination allow. Byrne fashions tops from reclaimed pine, walnut, oak, Douglas fir, stainless steel, and even glass, and there’s a pub-height version with foot rails for the rec room/bar. In commercial uses, the swing-out seats and tables are popular in breweries, restaurants and coffeehouses.
Get Back Inc., 27 Main St. #4, Oakville, 860-274-9991, getbackinc.com, Instagram: @getbackinc
Marc Chabot Fine Arts
Prints are the original art ‘princes’ of home design
Original artwork brings style, sophistication and intellectual intrigue to a home. Paintings may make a splash, but even works by regional and lesser-known artists can be too pricey to indulge in liberally. Graphic works on paper such as etchings and lithographs are the solution for art lovers and others seeking visual enrichment, largely because these typically smaller works are much more affordable but no less masterful. Consider that European royalty loved prints so much that monarchs like Queen Victoria and her husband, Prince Albert, were ardent etchers themselves.
“It’s the sensuous nature of ink on paper; the emotional connection you feel, the beauty of design and mastery and variety of expression, all for your pleasure,” says fine art prints connoisseur and dealer Marc Chabot of Southbury. “Buying an original print is adopting a part of our national cultural heritage. It’s not in a museum or a book, it’s on your own wall. It’s in your mind and heart, woven into your life over time, an affirmation of who you are that everyone can enjoy.”
Chabot offers fine original prints at a variety of prices starting under $100.
203-206-2141, mcfinearts.com