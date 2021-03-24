Small tweaks to a room that can have a big effect

Assuming you’ve been spending way more time in your home in the last year, you might have gone down the rabbit hole that it’s time to redecorate, refurnish or completely renovate your home. While this isn’t always feasible or necessary, there are a few small changes that designer Carey Karlan of Darien-based Last Detail suggests you can make to transform your space and make it feel fresh and new.
Light fixtures
Never underestimate the power of a statement fixture. Whether you’re looking to replace a pre-existing piece or want to install a new focal point in your room, Carey guarantees you won’t be disappointed if you take the lighting plunge. “A contemporary light fixture can be popped into even the most traditional room to give it a lift or an edge,” she says. “Consider replacing an old-school, unremarkable brass chandelier with an overscale open lantern in a soft silver or gold-wash finish. Voila: a fun update!” If you don’t want to deal with electrical work and installation, consider changing the color of your lampshades to black or a strong color.
Throw pillows
The easiest, most affordable way to change the look of a living room or bedroom is through throw pillows. “Throw pillows are like jewelry and should be frequently rotated. A little metallic touch for the holidays, velvet for the winter months and lively print for summer. Most couches are upholstered with minimal pattern these days, so you have lots of flexibility,” Carey says.
Mirrors
Don’t underestimate the power of a mirror. Carey suggests having a mirror in every room. When placed properly it can make your space feel bigger. And opting for a statement frame can become a strong focal point. “Consider placement across from a window to capture and bounce the light around the room. Don’t be afraid of large-scale mirrors, somehow they are grand and discreet at the same time,” she says.
Wallpaper
Yes, wallpaper is back and it’s making a major statement! Especially the peel-and-stick variety that could even be a fun weekend activity, as long as you have a smidge of patience.Wallpapering a statement wall or an entire room in a whimsical or subtle print will instantly make your room feel elevated and custom. Scenic wallpapers are Carey’s current favorite — like stepping through the looking glass to a different world.
Artwork
A room is incomplete without art. “Random pieces sprinkled around the room don’t create the drama or focal point that is desirable. Consider purchasing a series and hanging them together for impact,” Carey says. You can spend thousands or a couple hundred, it’s really up to you and your budget. But hanging a statement piece of art or gallery wall will instantly become a focal point and conversation piece in your home. Whether you’re sourcing an artist or framing sentimental photos or prints, you won’t regret hanging artwork on your blank walls.