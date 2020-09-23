Frances Duignan & Gregg Luddy
April 25, 2020
Ceremony: Drazen Orchards, Cheshire
Reception: Private residence
Officiant: Matt Hall
Jewelry: Craig Jewelers
Florist: Devine Orchid
Cake: Ana Parzych Cakes
Photography: Alyson Bowman
Frances Duignan and Gregg Luddy met through his cousin one summer on a farm she had been working at for several years. After being coaxed for about a year and spending two winters bowling as friends — the spark went off. Three anniversary dinners later, Gregg was down on one knee proposing to Frances.
In April, as COVID-19 barrelled through the state without showing any signs of stopping, Frances and Gregg’s original plan to wed on June 6 in Madison was not looking promising. Other plans had to be made. With Frances’ parents in Florida and Gregg’s mother in Rhode Island, it was clear plans to include them would be in the form of live video.
They canceled the big wedding on a Tuesday and applied for a marriage license on a Thursday in their hometown. The following Saturday’s forecast was bright and sunny which opened the way to the perfect day to tie the knot.
Frances wore a shawl knitted by her mother with yarn from Swan’s Island, Maine. Both the ribbon for the bouquet and the yarn for the shawl were dyed with indigo, matching the original decor for their June wedding.
Craig Jewelers arranged alternative wedding bands while Devine Orchid worked on the bouquet and boutonniere. Frances ordered her dress online, as her original dress would not make it in time.
The location was offered by a local resident whose home overlooks an orchard. Multiple cameras, videos and Zoom technology made it possible for all family members to attend. With Gregg’s sister, Erin, and Frances’ cousin, Deirdre, as witnesses, local officiant Matt Hall married Frances and Gregg on Saturday, April 25.
After enjoying sweet treats by Ana Parzych Cakes, Frances and Gregg returned home to a decorated yard and parade reception organized by family, friends and neighbors. Dancing their first dance on their front lawn to music on a neighbor’s PA system, family and friends watched on from their cars and lawns.
It was a beautiful, sunny day full of warmth and happiness with family and friends near and far.