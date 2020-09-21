Planning a wedding takes a lot of things: time, organization, patience, foresight. As if it wasn’t stressful enough, those planning a wedding in 2020 (and possibly beyond) are faced with another huge obstacle. In the time of COVID-19, they must question what type of celebration will be safe and even legal by the time their date rolls around. “It really is an unprecedented time in our industry,” says Irene St. Onge, the wedding and event planner behind Soirée Special Events. “I had to reschedule couples with Hurricane Sandy, but nothing like this.”
St. Onge has helped couples come up with a plan A, B and C during these troubling times, but she says there’s no one-size-fits-all recommendation. “If you’ve been postponing and postponing, I’m advising some people to just go ahead and get married, start your life,” she adds. “The party can come later.” If you’re ready to take the plunge, Connecticut’s leading experts have some tips on how to do just that.
Have a backup plan … and a backup backup
Scroll through Ashley Cannon’s Instagram page, @styleelyst, and you’ll enjoy an array of curated, aesthetically pleasing photos in a thoughtfully laid-out order. The fashion/beauty influencer, stylist, and bride-to-be is incredibly organized and hard working, so it’s no surprise she takes the same care in planning her wedding. She and fiancé Bobby Rushton were supposed to tie the knot in June but have since rescheduled for September.
For those who need to postpone, Cannon has some advice. “First, I reached out to my venue [The Country Club of New Canaan] and secured a backup date. Once we got the go-ahead from them, we were able to contact the florist, photographer, videographer, etc.,” she says. “The people I’m working with are very on top of it and very considerate to the brides and grooms. It’s an emotional time.”
But her planning doesn’t stop there. Cannon has a backup backup in case things aren’t looking better come September. She would have a small ceremony with immediate family in Charleston, where her mom and stepfather live. Of course, her 14 bridesmaids and 12 groomsmen would be narrowed down to just siblings, but she has consulted with her photographer and videographer about traveling to South Carolina. “We just want to have everything in place just in case,” she says. “We’ve been engaged for two years and really want to start our lives together.”
Get it in writing
Backup plans like Cannon’s are exactly what St. Onge is helping nail down for her clients. She is also counseling couples on COVID-specific contracts, helping to ensure they don’t lose deposits when planning for later dates. “So far, I’ve been able to reschedule all my weddings without additional costs or late fees,” she says, cautioning that COVID-specific language is important when creating your backup plan. “As you’re renegotiating, be sure to have language in your contract that guarantees you can postpone again and make sure any moneys spent will go toward a new date.” St. Onge says to create a contract to protect yourself and share with vendors to sign and return.
Get outside
With indoor dining limited in Connecticut, it’s hard to predict when an indoor ceremony will be permissible. For Milford-based photographer Mindy Briar, embracing a beautiful outdoor location is part of the fun. In June, she shot an elopement at an alpaca farm in upstate New York with less than 15 guests.
While it may not have been the original plan, Briar says there are benefits to a more casual celebration. “I personally eloped and we got so many photos with us in cool spots because we actually had time to get out and drive,” she says. “Brides don’t always get that intimate time with their photographer because they’re so rushed, and there’s so much happening.”
Of course, Briar is working on new ways to get beautiful photos from at least 6 feet away, working with a zoom lens and a stepping stool for shots from above. “I’m pushing for my brides to be open and make it really cool and special, and I’m getting good feedback,” she says.
Make it fashion
At Madison’s Everthine Bridal Boutique, owner Chelsea Tyler-McNamara has been working with brides to overcome their change in plans. “They’re staying positive. Rather than postponing, many are keeping their original date, eloping, and hosting a bigger reception in 2021,” she says. “They’re having double the celebration.”
But do dual celebrations require two dresses? Tyler-McNamara is helping brides get creative by adding sleeves or experimenting with accessories. For elopements, she encourages women to have fun with it: “Think about a cute cape instead of a veil, or a trendy denim jacket,” she notes. “We have lovely bridal ones with pearl embellishments and colorful sayings on the back.”
For those who do want two dresses, Everthine’s sample store, Covet, is offering consignment options with a larger profit than the normal structure. “Whatever you decide, there are options,” she says. “Play around with accessories. Look for out-of-the-box ideas.”
Embrace the new normal
For those who want to push forward with their wedding in 2020, St. Onge warns things may look a little different. “Face masks are a reality, and I think they may be as common as seeing yarmulkes at a wedding,” she says. Couples will also need to be prepared to part with original expectations. Perhaps it’s a spaced-out cocktail hour instead of a seated dinner. And you’ll probably see a glass partition at that bar where people are ordering drinks, St. Onge says.
The best thing to do, she says, is to have fun with it. “I’m seeing hand sanitizer and little Corona bottles in welcome bags,” she says. “Couples are trying to be as creative as possible and keep a good attitude.”
Each person’s best course of action is going to be different right now, and that’s OK. “Sit down, talk to your vendors,” St. Onge says. “The best thing you can do is get all of the information at your disposal and make an educated decision.”