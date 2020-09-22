Bitter Honey: Recipes and Stories from the Island of Sardinia by Letitia Clark $40, Hardi Grant Books
Salt & Time: Recipes from a Russian Kitchen by Alissa Timoshkina $35, Interlink Books
Barcelona Cult Recipes by Stephen Mitsch $29.99, Murdoch Books
The Irish Cookbook by JP McMahon $49.95, Phaidon
The Great New Zealand Cookbook: The Food We Love from 80 of Our Finest Cooks, Chefs and Bakers by Murray Thom and Tim Harper $35, Thom + Blackwell & Ruth
Mosquito Supper Club: Cajun Recipes from a Disappearing Bayou by Melissa M. Martin $35, Artisan
Ana Roš: Sun and Rain by Ana Roš and Kaja Sajovic $59.95, Phaidon
Ethiopia: Recipes and Traditions from the Horn of Africa by Yohanis Gebreyesus $35, Interlink Books
Aloha Kitchen: Recipes from Hawai’i by Alana Kysar $30, Ten Speed Press
Falastin: A Cookbook by Sami Tamimi, Tara Wigley $35, Ten Speed Press
Rocky Mountain Cooking: Recipes to Bring Canada’s Backcountry Home by Katie Mitzel $25, appetite
The Nordic Cookbook by Magnus Nilsson $49.95, Phaidon
Black Sea: Dispatches and Recipes Through Darkness and Light by Caroline Eden $35, Quadrille
Los Angeles Cult Recipes by Victor Garnier Astorino $33.99, Murdoch Books
My Rio de Janeiro: A Cookbook by Leticia Moreinos Schwartz $29.95, Kyle Books
Japan: The Cookbook by Nancy Singleton Hachisu $49.50, Phaidon
Lands of the Curry Leaf: A vegetarian food journey from Sri Lanka to Nepal by Peter Kuruvita $36.99, Murdoch Books
Alpine Cooking: Recipes and Stories from Europe’s Grand Mountaintops by Meredith Erickson $50, Ten Speed Press
7000 Islands: Cherished Recipes and Stories from the Philippines by Yasmin Newman $24.99, Hardi Grant Books