Who wouldn’t want to be lucky in love? Ironically, Foxwoods Resort Casino is one of the safest bets you can make to host the biggest day of your life. Situated on the scenic Mashantucket Pequot Indian Reservation, halfway between New York and Boston, Foxwoods is one of the premier wedding destinations in the Northeast. It offers world-class guest experiences for parties of any size, from grand celebrations to intimate affairs.
Foxwoods is the perfect venue to celebrate the big day with friends and family, whether a local or destination wedding, in part because everything is under one roof. Event planners and hospitality staff know that their teamwork will make your dream work. From AAA Four-Diamond award-winning hotels featuring over 2,200 rooms and suites, exquisite banquet and outdoor spaces, to luxurious spas and high-energy nightclubs, the action never stops. And did we mention an endless variety of gaming options and nearly 40 dining outlets to suit any taste?
An award-winning banquet chef and executive pastry chef will cook and bake their way into the hearts of all your guests. All the delicious food you could ever expect to be served at a wedding is here, but there are also options like a macaroni and cheese martini bar, bruschetta bar, flambé station and cotton candy cake pop station.
Imagine your name (or future new name) up on the marquee of the Fox Theatre. Picture yourself spinning on the dance floor in the middle of the Grand Ballroom. Think about the endless photo opps available throughout the 9 million-square-foot resort.
But there’s also some pampering in store for you and your bridal party before you make that long, slow walk into someone else’s arms forever. Charisse Duorore is the spa director at the 20,000-square-foot G Spa, which goes above and beyond to get your bridal party — or bachelorette party — relaxed and in the right frame of mind. “Instead of going out to a bar or a club, it becomes a little staycation,” Duorore says. “They come in, they do their spa day, then they stay in the hotel and go to the clubs here at night.” G Spa also handles hair, makeup, nails and whatever else you and your inner circle needs to look their best when the cameras start clicking.
If this all sounds great but you’re thinking to yourself, “I need a little more swing,” maybe the facilities at the Lake of Isles golf course are more your style. The ballroom here has seating for more than 300 and a deck overlooking the lake provides an intriguing outdoor option, not to mention countless more photo opportunities. Do it for love!
