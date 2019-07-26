Created by Alyson Bowman, The Connecticut Bride

Written by Mike Wollschlager, The Connecticut Bride

Styled by Danielle Aspinwall, DA Couture Jewelry Bouquets and Accessories

Hosted by Sue Evarts, catering sales manager, Foxwoods Resort Casino

Photographed by Valeen Thivierge, The Sweetest Days Photography

Who wouldn’t want to be lucky in love? Ironically, Foxwoods Resort Casino is one of the safest bets you can make to host the biggest day of your life. Situated on the scenic Mashantucket Pequot Indian Reservation, halfway between New York and Boston, Foxwoods is one of the premier wedding destinations in the Northeast. It offers world-class guest experiences for parties of any size, from grand celebrations to intimate affairs.

Foxwoods is the perfect venue to celebrate the big day with friends and family, whether a local or destination wedding, in part because everything is under one roof. Event planners and hospitality staff know that their teamwork will make your dream work. From AAA Four-Diamond award-winning hotels featuring over 2,200 rooms and suites, exquisite banquet and outdoor spaces, to luxurious spas and high-energy nightclubs, the action never stops. And did we mention an endless variety of gaming options and nearly 40 dining outlets to suit any taste?

An award-winning banquet chef and executive pastry chef will cook and bake their way into the hearts of all your guests. All the delicious food you could ever expect to be served at a wedding is here, but there are also options like a macaroni and cheese martini bar, bruschetta bar, flambé station and cotton candy cake pop station.

Imagine your name (or future new name) up on the marquee of the Fox Theatre. Picture yourself spinning on the dance floor in the middle of the Grand Ballroom. Think about the endless photo opps available throughout the 9 million-square-foot resort.

But there’s also some pampering in store for you and your bridal party before you make that long, slow walk into someone else’s arms forever. Charisse Duorore is the spa director at the 20,000-square-foot G Spa, which goes above and beyond to get your bridal party — or bachelorette party — relaxed and in the right frame of mind. “Instead of going out to a bar or a club, it becomes a little staycation,” Duorore says. “They come in, they do their spa day, then they stay in the hotel and go to the clubs here at night.” G Spa also handles hair, makeup, nails and whatever else you and your inner circle needs to look their best when the cameras start clicking.

If this all sounds great but you’re thinking to yourself, “I need a little more swing,” maybe the facilities at the Lake of Isles golf course are more your style. The ballroom here has seating for more than 300 and a deck overlooking the lake provides an intriguing outdoor option, not to mention countless more photo opportunities. Do it for love!

VENDORS

Host: Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket

Stony Creek Brewery

Topgolf Swing Suite

Zales Outlet 

Fox Tower

Cakes by Franck

Vue 24

Foxwoods Watch Company

Food provided by Foxwoods Resort Casino Culinary Team

Photography: The Sweetest Days Photograph, Griswold ~ thesweetestdaysphoto.com

Stylist: Danielle Fenton-Aspinwall, DA Couture Jewelry Bouquets and Accessories ~ couturejewelrybouquets.com

Hair: Jenna Poitras of Zuri, Cromwell ~ zuri.life 

Makeup: Norwich Spa at Foxwoods, Mashantucket ~ foxwoods.com/NorwichSpa

Models: JC Models of CT Bride + Groom: Serenity Lopez and EJ Neri, Rocky Hill ~ jcmodelsct.com ~ @jcmodelsct

Foxwoods Resort Casino Models - Proud members of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

Kiona Carter

Latoya Cluff, Tribal Councilor

Joshua Charles

Nakai Clearwater Northup           

Matthew Pina

Invitations: Upstroke Creative, Branford ~ upstrokecreative.com

Justice of the Peace: Marie Tyler Wiley, Noank ~ marie@ctjpmarie.com

Bridal Gowns/Shoes/Veil: Dress Boutique of Mystic, Mystic ~ dressboutiqueofmystic.com

Tuxedos: Love Me Two Times Boutique, Taftville ~ lovemetwotimesconsignment.com

Bridesmaids dresses: Dynamite Designs by Kriste, Wallingford ~ dynamiteboutique.com

Men’s Socks: AlwaysFits.com 

Event Rentals: Arrow Paper Party Rentals, New London ~ arrowpaperparty.com

Luxury Gifting: Charm Gift Boxes, West Haven ~ shopcharmbox.com

Dreamcatcher Infinty Ring: PenaFlorist, Mashantucket ~ penaflorist@outlook.com

Floral Designs:

Adam’s Garden of Eden, Pawcatuck ~ adamsgardenofeden.com

Gira! Events and Floral, Stonington ~ giraeventsandflorals.com

Mike Wollschlager, editor and writer for Connecticut Magazine, was born and raised in Bristol and has lived in Farmington, Milford, Shelton and Wallingford. He was previously an assistant sports editor at the New Haven Register.