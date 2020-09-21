lipsticks.jpg

IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips Lipstick, Vitality Flush Stain Stick Lip & Cheek Reviver + Lip Liner Stain 

Prices vary, IT Cosmetics. Ulta Beauty and Sephora; itcosmetics.com 

Always on Top and Dirty Girl.jpg

Nail Porn

Dup Dirty Girl and Always on Top. $15, Nails.INC. Sephora; nailsinc.com 

Porefector.jpg

Porefector

Whip pores into shape and whisk oils away. $22, Bedrock. bedrockskin.com 

THE ALPINE Phytonutrient Serum.jpg

THE ALPINE Phytonutrient Serum 

20 botanicals and high concentrations of cold-pressed alpine phytonutrients. $120, TellurideGlow. tellurideglow.com 

HIGHRESSTACK.jpg

Lip Cheek Tints

Buildable, natural-looking tint for both your lips and cheeks. $14, Subtl Beauty. subtlbeauty.com 

Makeup Saver Setting Mist.jpg

Makeup Saver Setting Mist 

Set makeup with a lightweight, long-lasting matte finish. $40, The LuLu Face Company, Litchfield. lulufaceco.com 

IMG_20200528_151348.jpg

Four Organics Lip Balm

Four organic, sustainable ingredients: beeswax, coconut oil, jojoba oil, and peppermint oil. $18, 3-pack, Four Organics. fourorganicsnyc.com 

AcquadiParma__rosa_n_coffret_Gift Set.jpg

Rosa Nobile Gift Set

Floral scent Rosa Eau de Parfum, shower gel & body cream. $200, Limited Edition, Acqua Di Parma. The Perfect Provenance, Greenwich; theperfectprovenance.com 

3 bars pink and gray.jpg

Rosy Romance Guest Bars

Made with coconut oil, sustainable palm oil and phthalate-free fragrance oils. Custom orders, Naked Essentials. nakedessentialshm.com 

NAKED Cherry Eyeshadow Palette.jpg

NAKED Cherry Eyeshadow Palette

A sexy vibe that’s more tart than sweet with a cherry-hued palette. $49, Urban Decay. Ulta Beauty and Sephora; urbandecay.com  