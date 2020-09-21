IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips Lipstick, Vitality Flush Stain Stick Lip & Cheek Reviver + Lip Liner Stain
Prices vary, IT Cosmetics. Ulta Beauty and Sephora; itcosmetics.com
Nail Porn
Dup Dirty Girl and Always on Top. $15, Nails.INC. Sephora; nailsinc.com
Porefector
Whip pores into shape and whisk oils away. $22, Bedrock. bedrockskin.com
THE ALPINE Phytonutrient Serum
20 botanicals and high concentrations of cold-pressed alpine phytonutrients. $120, TellurideGlow. tellurideglow.com
Lip Cheek Tints
Buildable, natural-looking tint for both your lips and cheeks. $14, Subtl Beauty. subtlbeauty.com
Makeup Saver Setting Mist
Set makeup with a lightweight, long-lasting matte finish. $40, The LuLu Face Company, Litchfield. lulufaceco.com
Four Organics Lip Balm
Four organic, sustainable ingredients: beeswax, coconut oil, jojoba oil, and peppermint oil. $18, 3-pack, Four Organics. fourorganicsnyc.com
Rosa Nobile Gift Set
Floral scent Rosa Eau de Parfum, shower gel & body cream. $200, Limited Edition, Acqua Di Parma. The Perfect Provenance, Greenwich; theperfectprovenance.com
Rosy Romance Guest Bars
Made with coconut oil, sustainable palm oil and phthalate-free fragrance oils. Custom orders, Naked Essentials. nakedessentialshm.com
NAKED Cherry Eyeshadow Palette
A sexy vibe that’s more tart than sweet with a cherry-hued palette. $49, Urban Decay. Ulta Beauty and Sephora; urbandecay.com