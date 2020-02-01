Of course you want to remember everything about your wedding day, not to mention each and every beloved person who was there to help you celebrate. But do you really want to gather those precious signatures in a boring ol’ book that will likely end up on a shelf somewhere gathering dust? These Connecticut brides most definitely did NOT, and it’s our hope that their creative, and very personalized alternatives to traditional guest books will inspire you to come up with an extraordinary idea of your own — just don’t forget to send us a picture!
Snow day
Nutmeggers Jaclyn Albino and Kyle Vitkovsky were married atop Vermont’s Killington Resort on June 21, 2019. In lieu of a traditional guest book, master craftsmen/artisan/close family friend Steve Garceau of Reworx in Watertown created a snowboard from reclaimed American chestnut, oak and elm for the avid boarders’ guests to sign. The handsome, full-size wooden board is the real deal, in fact, “if you wanted to, you could screw bindings to it and ride it,” Garceau says. The Vitkovskys, however, have other plans for their unique momento: the newlyweds are expecting a baby girl in April and plan to use the snowboard as a shelf in their daughter’s nursery. All together now: “Awww…”
Happy campers
“It’s always super important [to us] for our clients to be able to ‘use’ or enjoy their guest book in some way,” says Lindsey Anrico of Amy Champagne Events in Westport. Michelle Glienke and David Soiles’ camp-themed Sept. 14, 2019, wedding at Camp Taconic in Hinsdale, Massachusetts, was held in what is known as the camp’s playroom, where guests were surrounded by banners and posters from past camp productions. Buffalo-based Oxford Pennant designed a custom wool-felt pennant for Michelle and Dave’s guests to sign that fit the space “seamlessly” Anrico says, and is now framed and on permanent display in the couple’s own home.
Table talk
Jaya Wen and Henry Linder asked guests to sign their names on a stretch of fabric displayed at their July 6, 2019, nuptials at New Haven’s Union League Café. As a sign posted by the bride and groom explained, the signatures would later be embroidered and the fabric made into a tablecloth. The plan: “Every year — on our anniversary — we’ll lay down our tablecloth, remember this wonderful day, and continue to dine with our friends,” Henry and Jaya promise.
Game on
Angela Misurelli and Brian Platt said their “I dos” on Aug. 13, 2016, at a private residence in Wolcott. It was a “casual, outdoor, tented wedding,” remembers event coordinator Carisa Lockery of Pink Olive Events in Cheshire, and in keeping with this approach, the fun-loving couple chose to have their guests sign Jenga pieces to “help build memories.”
Map quest
Heather Porriello and Nicholas Gottier love to travel. In fact, “the theme of decor in our home is maps,” says Heather — particularly framed maps of the places the couple has visited together. For their Sept. 14, 2019, wedding at Madison’s Camp Laurelwood, the globetrotters found a watercolor map of the world on Etsy that they asked each guest to sign.
Seats, please
Wedding planner Sarah Brehant of Brehant Creations Events in Willimantic calls the pine bench her company built for the wedding of Taylor Herold and Anthony DeMatos at The Red Barn at Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts, on June 1, 2019, as her “favorite by far” of all the “guest book” options she’s seen. “Instead of having a guest book you put away, or take out to look at every few years, this ‘guest book’ is functional and a work of art,” Brehant says.