7 for her ...

These products will get you looking pretty as a picture.

Tinted Lip Balm

With over 70% lanolin, sheer color tints plus SPF 30. $13.50-$14, Lanolips. Anthropologie, Westfarms Mall and Danbury Fair Mall; Free People, Westfarms Mall; Bloomingdale’s, Norwalk; Ulta, multiple locations; lanolips.com

Wrapped in Love Wallet

Features high-quality debossed leather. Cognac color. $84.99, Groovy Lasers. bridesmaidgiftsboutique.com

Chaste Ballet Flats

Lightweight slip-ons with the HPO2Flex™ cushioned triangle footbed that conforms to the way you walk. $79.95, Hush Puppies. hushpuppies.com

Ylang Ylang & Rose Soy Candle

A blissful blend of berries cuts through the heady herbal tea notes for a fragrance that’s fruity and sweet with a hint of the exotic. $12-$23, NaturalAnnie Essentials. Pious Bird of Good Omen, Bridgeport; dwell, New Haven; naturalannieessentials.com

Extreme Day Cream

Defend your skin against the effects of environmental aging with a cream that helps smooth deep wrinkles and firms skin tone all day long. $75, Ahava Dead Sea Laboratories. Ulta, multiple locations; ahava.com

Victorinox Ella

A scent as vivid and adventurous as a journey around the world. $62, Victorinox. Victorinox Swiss Army Factory Store, Monroe; swissarmy.com

Dead Sea Crystal Osmoter X6 Facial Serum

Concentrated mineral catalyst treats visible signs of aging including wrinkles, elasticity and firmness. $75, Ahava Dead Sea Laboratories. Ulta, multiple locations; ahava.com

... and 7 for him

Don’t forget the man in your life and all his boys on the big day.

Victorinox Swiss Unlimited Energy 

Textured and modern, delivering a fresh splash of sensuality and energy. $59, Victorinox. Victorinox Swiss Army Factory Store, Monroe; swissarmy.com 

Men’s Braces For Trousers

Grosgrain ribbon in assorted patterns with leather button straps. $65. Ferrucci, Ltd., New Haven; ferrucciltd.com 

Handy Hatchet

9-inch mini hatchet with a 3-inch stainless steel blade and nylon sheath. Engraving up to 10 characters. $29.99, Groovy Lasers. groovygroomsmengifts.com 

Nachtmann Punk Gun Metal Tumbler

Studded, matte crystal tumbler ideal for cocktails, water or spirits on the rocks. $29.90, Nachtmann. riedel.com

Litchfield Distillery spirits 

Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 92 Proof. $46.95; Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey, 122 Proof, $56.95; Litchfield Distillery. litchfielddistillery.com 

Tenth Street Hats

Designer hats for a unique experience. Cashel $70, Stetson and Peyton $62, Stetson. tenthstreethats.com 

Handmade Caramels

Flavors include classic caramel, raspberry, cajeta, ginger, and espresso. $4-$20. Sweet Lab Confections, Woodbury; sweetlabconfections.com