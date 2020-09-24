Hardshore Original Gin
This 92-proof spirit is a surprisingly complex gin despite being made with only five botanicals. Made in Maine, distributed in New England. $36.99, Hardshore Distilling Company. New Haven Amity Wines Spirit, New Haven; Wineport of Darien; Continental Fine Wines, Greenwich; Temple Wine and Liquor, New Haven; Essex Wine Spirits, Essex; hardshoredistilling.com
Nachtmann Punk Whisky Ruby + Gun Metal Tumblers
Studded tumblers evoke elegance with a touch of punk ideal for cocktails, water or spirits on the rocks. $19.89, Riedel. riedel.com
Wine Master
An extra-long corkscrew with five coils prevents cork breakage, and a combination tool has two-step lever for uncorking and a bottle opener. The integrated pocket knife has a wavy-edged beak blade foil cutter and a large locking blade, ideal for cheese or other tidbits. $154.99, Victorinox, Monroe; swissarmy.com
Mionetto Prestige: Rosé Extra Dry
Fragrant and fruity with hints of violet, raspberry, morello cherry and wild strawberry. $14.99, Mionetto. Manchester Wine & Liquors, Manchester
Canteen soda spirits
Sparkling vodka soda lineup made with all-natural flavors and no sugar, carbs or sodium. $11.99 pack of 4, Canteen. 84 East Wines & Liquors, Waterbury; G & G Liquors, Trumbull; The Wine House, Simsbury; drinkcanteen.com
Well Told State Flask
Engraved pocket flask holds 6 fluid ounces. $32, Well Told. Hartford Prints!, Hartford. hartfordprints.com
Clément Mahina Coco liqueur
Crafted with pieces of young coconut soused with rhum agricole, which brings a soft and sweet roundness of the tropics. $29.99, Clément Rhum, rhumclementusa.com