Elizabeth Crowley & Kevin Scheller
December 15, 2018
Noank Baptist Church / Latitude 41°, Mystic
Photos by Allison Hopkins Photography
officiant: The Rev. Carla Dietz
dress designer: Justin Alexander
dress boutique: Beautiful Bride Boutique, Mass.
bridesmaid dress boutique: Azazie
music: Sugar, Mystic
florist: Montville Florist, Uncasville
cake: Creative Cakes by Donna, Haddam
makeup:Aliza Noelle makeup artist, Bridgeport
hair: Angela Dubreuil, South Windham
hotel: Hyatt Place, Mystic
second photographer: Lorianna Weathers
Elizabeth Crowley had always wanted a Christmas wedding. So much so that when Kevin Scheller, her college sweetheart, proposed on May 17, 2017 — and seven months didn’t seem like enough time to pull off yuletide nuptials — she and Kevin decided to wait an extra year and began planning for a December 2018 celebration.
Liz and Kevin met at the University of Connecticut during their junior year, when Liz, who’d been named editor of the school newspaper The Daily Campus, interviewed and subsequently hired Kevin to be the photo editor. “Kevin has a way of bringing this joy to me that no one else ever has,” Liz says. “He makes me feel at ease no matter what,” not to mention, “confident in myself and confident in us.”
The couple was living on New York’s Upper West Side, but preparing for a bold move to Los Angeles, when, with the sun setting against the city skyline, Kevin got down on bended knee on Roosevelt Island (where they’d first lived together for two years). Yes, “it was a little crazy to plan a wedding from across the country,” Liz admits, but that’s where taking an extra year in order to have a holiday wedding came in awfully handy.
“I just love Christmas, and have always felt that it’s the most magical time of year,” Liz says. “It’s all about family and being together. I really feel like I’m my best self at Christmas.”
And so the goal for their Dec. 15, 2018, celebration was a day that was both “warm and romantic, but also Christmas-y and festive,” Liz says. And most of all: “a chance to celebrate with all our favorite people.”
The halls at Noank Baptist Church were decked with wreaths and poinsettias, and a berry-red bow and evergreens were placed at the end of each pew. The radiant bride, who glowed in an embroidered mikado ball gown by Justin Alexander (photographer Allison Hopkins deemed it “#royalwedding, to say the least,”) also sported emerald-velvet pumps that matched the emerald engagement ring Kevin had custom-designed and carried a bouquet from Montville Florist that combined cream and blush roses with pinecones and greens to stunning perfection.
When guests entered Latitude 41° they were greeted by Christmas carols and a tree hung
with the wooden Christmas ornaments Kevin made as favors for each guest with the couple’s initials and the date. Wreaths and sparkling gold stars were hung by the windows and white Christmas lights suspended bistro-style from the ceiling.
The tables, whose evergreen runners were accented with pinecones, red berries and white spray roses, were named for varieties of Christmas trees and each place card was adorned with a single jingle bell. There was a hot cocoa bar with all the toppings to chase away any December chill. Even a seating area in a bay window overlooking the Mystic River was outfitted with cozy Christmas blankets and pillows.
“It wasn’t ‘Christmas in your face,’ ” Liz promises, “but it did feel a lot like a scene out of a Hallmark movie, which was pretty much my dream.”