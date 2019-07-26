Jessica Pace & Brian Altieri
August 18, 2018
Marquee Events featuring the Gershon Fox Ballroom, Hartford
Photos by Taylor Kemp Photography
Video by First and Last Productions here: https://vimeo.com/297834383/9b297f56d7
officiant: The Hon. David M. Sheridan, Connecticut Superior Court
dress: Lacrecia by Sottero & Midgley
dress boutique: Lotus Bridal, N.Y.
headpiece/fans: BlueSkyHorizons (Etsy)
shoes: Blue by Betsey Johnson
bridesmaid dresses: Adrianna Papell and Terani Couture
bridesmaid dress boutique: David’s Bridal and Atiana’s Boutique, Milford
videographer: First & Last Productions, West Hartford
dj/lighting: Supersound Productions, Middletown
music: Elijah Atwood Ensemble/Central Connecticut State University, New Britain
florist: Stylish Blooms, Bristol
cake: Creative Cakes by Donna, Haddam
bride’s hair/makeup: Natalie Pace
bridemaid’s hair/makeup: Naomi Martinez Studio, Plainville
invitations: Minted
favors: Total Wine & More, Milford
transportation: vintage Rolls Royce, Able to Assist Limousine, Rocky Hill
custom top: Kathy Faber Designs, Bristol
gelato: Dolce Vita Gelato, New Britain
Aug. 18 was the most in-demand date to hold a wedding in 2018 — but Jessica Pace and Brian Altieri didn’t choose the palindromic date based on its popularity. Jessica was born on June 8, Brian’s number when he played hockey for Trumbull High and Central Connecticut State University was eight and over time lucky No. 8 kind of became their “thing.” It thus seemed meant to be that when Jess and Brian decided to tie the knot after being together for almost 12 years, 8-18-18 fell on a Saturday.
“Serendipitous,” the bride says — indeed.
Jessica and Brian’s 5 p.m. ceremony and subsequent reception were held at Marquee Events featuring the Gershon Fox Ballroom in downtown Hartford’s landmark G. Fox building. “The uniqueness and rich history of the venue paired with the metropolitan setting really suited our style as a couple,” Jessica says. “It spoke to us.” (It was also pretty nifty to know that Jessica’s great-grandmother, Gabriel DuHamel Caya, once served as manager of the G. Fox Women’s Better Sportswear department — girl power!) Everything from the couple’s wedding-day attire and décor to their invitations and signage reflected an Art Deco aesthetic to mirror the grand venue’s architecture and Old Hollywood ambiance. (Oh, the bridesmaids’ ritzy feathered fans!)
In recognition of the couple’s background in the legal profession (Brian is a graduate of Quinnipiac University School of Law and a practicing attorney, while Jess handles communications and marketing for a Connecticut law firm), Judge David Sheridan of the State of Connecticut Superior Court officiated the ceremony. And, yes, even after all this time, “I could not wait to see Brian,” Jessica says. “I could not wait to get to that altar to hold his hand.” Five jazz musicians from the couple’s alma mater, Central Connecticut State (Class of 2007 in the house — woot, woot!) also played during the cocktail hour on the mezzanine.
The reception in the Gershon Fox Ballroom itself featured tablescapes with gold and white feather centerpieces, silver Deco-patterned sequined overlays, white hydrangeas, pearls and candles. “I wanted it to look refined,” Jessica says. Think metallics and opulence, sparkle and shine. The bride herself looked beaming in a Sottero and Midgley gown with opulent beading, a plunging V-neckline, sheer cut-out panels and even the cape she wanted in lieu of a veil. “It spoke to a vintage ’20s vibe, but also had a little bit of a regal feel to it, which I think every woman wants on her wedding day,” Jessica says.
Personal touches included champagne splits that conveyed table assignments, a snazzy wall of paper flowers that the mother of the bride handcrafted as a backdrop for the photo booth, a surprise dance performance by Jessica’s former students from Dance 10 Studios in Wethersfield, a gelato bar to pay homage to the couple’s Italian heritage and taking a deconstructed approach to wedding cake by displaying each tier adorned with Art Deco ribbon on its own decorative stand.
“[Brian and I] have been together for nearly 12 years and have seen each other through some very important times,” Jessica says. “The journey has taught us patience and understanding [and laid] a solid foundation to begin our next chapter as husband and wife.” But was their lucky day all the steadfast couple had been dreaming of? “I’m floored every time I look back,” Jessica says. “It was everything and more.”