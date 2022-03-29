In 1970, officials at the Henry Ford Museum in Michigan purchased what is often called the “Great Brewster Chair.” It was believed to be more than 300 years old and one of the oldest chairs in the U.S.
When the Pilgrims arrived in what would later become Massachusetts in the 17th century, chairs were exceedingly rare. William Brewster, the Pilgrims’ ruling elder, had a high-back, throne-like wooden chair, which added to his authority and remains a priceless artifact of the past, currently in the collection of Pilgrim Hall in Plymouth. After Brewster’s death, a second “Brewster Chair” was made for another church leader, and is now housed at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Experts had long believed that at least one other chair from the same period existed.
Officials at the Henry Ford Museum initially believed they had purchased one of the missing Brewster chairs. However, by the late 1970s there were signs that something wasn’t exactly right about their chair.
A few years earlier on a fateful day in the late ’60s, a young woodworker and sculptor named Armand LaMontagne visited the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford with a friend. A resident of Rhode Island, LaMontagne was a former police officer who had dedicated himself to woodworking. In the coming years he would become celebrated for his sculptures of sports icons. But on that day in Connecticut, he was an unknown young man dressed in work clothes. When he and a friend were loudly criticizing some of the antiques, a staff member asked them to leave.
LaMontagne decided he would have the last laugh. Offended by the notion that the only good craftspeople were dead, he wanted to prove that he could create a work of equal quality and that the “experts” such as the museum staff member who had insulted him were not as knowledgeable as they claimed. While researching 17th-century furniture for his house, he’d heard about the Brewster chair and decided he’d be able to make one.
LaMontagne bought $2 worth of materials and began to make the chair over a period of several months, he later said. To make the chair look like it had endured for more than 300 years, he used green, unseasoned wood, so that as the wood dried the parts would shrink and mimic the passage of time. Among other efforts at “aging” the chair, he also charred each chair part with a plumber’s torch and then bleached them to remove the carbon and evidence that the piece had been put to the flame.
Once the chair was completed, he left it with a friend in Maine who sometimes sold antiques to dealers. This friend left the chair on a back porch, with no claim as to what it was. “I gave it to a fellow, and I told him exactly what he had,” LaMontagne said in a separate Detroit Free Press article in October 1977. “I said, ‘Do not sell it for old.’ ”
LaMontagne waited. Eventually a dealer spotted the piece and suspected it might be a Brewster chair. Ultimately the chair was sold to the Henry Ford Museum.
Several years later, LaMontagne came clean in the press. Initially, some denied his story. However, he had left a telltale signature of modernity in the chair. He’d used modern drill bits in constructing the chair that museum staff saw when they had it X-rayed as part of an extensive analysis after questions about its legitimacy arose.
LaMontagne said he felt bad about hurting people’s reputation, but added that dealers didn’t ask close questions about the chair because they didn’t want to tip off the original seller as to what they thought it was. “They all wanted to steal it,” LaMontagne said. “If I was the museum, I would have asked, ‘If this thing has such a great history, how come there is no history? Where did it come from, where has it been?’ ”
After news broke that the chair was a hoax, the story became a sensation in the antiques world. “The Brewster chair is a household story in the American art world and in the American antique world,” says Allan Katz, an antiques dealer based in Madison who is a regular on Antiques Roadshow on PBS.
Katz is no stranger to antique hoaxes. In the mid 2010s, he purchased a piece called the Bingham Secretary, forged to look like it dated to the 1800s and had been built in honor of a Connecticut Civil War veteran. Ironically, Katz sold the piece to the Wadsworth Atheneum before learning it was a fake. When he discovered he had been sold a forgery, he refunded the museum and took back the piece, later donating it to the Chipstone Foundation in Wisconsin.
Some in the industry felt that the Wadsworth should have kept the secretary and displayed it. That’s what the Henry Ford Museum did with its fake back in the 1970s. “I don’t think we feel that badly about the thing. It’s still a great chair,” Robert Wheeler, a vice president of the museum, told The New York Times in 1977 shortly after the ruse was revealed.
Museum leadership’s recognition that there was value and interest, even in a fake, is part of what has made the fake Brewster chair episode so significant to antique furniture history, as it has become an important teaching tool. “I think the significance of the faked Brewster chair is not necessarily the chair itself but rather the manner in which The Henry Ford chose to deal with it,” Katz says. “They set a new standard for possibly others to follow in terms of embracing the fake and making it openly known, discussed, and actually made it a major attraction.”