At age 62, a Bethlehem man's life changed when he took a DNA test—and then it changed again

Tony Talmich scans the jewelry selection at a Woodbury antique shop. He’s searching for a gold locket. When Tony finds one he likes, he plans on putting a photo of himself in the locket and having it engraved. Then he’s going to give it to his daughter — a daughter he’s never met, a daughter he never knew he had.
Tony grew up in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the youngest of seven children. In 1974, when he was 17, he says he was dating a girl who got pregnant and left school. Tony says she swore the child wasn’t his and never came back. More than four decades passed. “I had a feeling that I had one out there,” Tony says. “But I never had confirmation. It was just a gut feeling.”
The lack of confirmation wasn’t from a lack of trying. Tony says he would ask about the child time after time, but the mother “was not forthcoming about anything.” Years later he searched vital records in Colorado, but his name didn’t appear on any birth certificates.
Tony met Laura Winthrop almost 20 years ago while they were living in Florida, and they got married in 2007. “When I met him I said, ‘Do you have any children?’ And he said, ‘Not that I know of.’ ” Laura says she hated Miami, particularly the heat, and they moved to Connecticut seven years ago. They say it was the right decision and they’ve been enjoying the peace and quiet of their charming log cabin in the woods of Bethlehem ever since.
Laura saw that Ancestry.com, a genealogy company specializing in DNA kits and historical records, was making a big advertising push during the 2018 holiday shopping season, so she bought Tony the kit for Christmas. He mailed back a saliva sample. Turns out, it worked a little too well. Laura says emails were coming in daily, as the youngest of seven has quite the large extended family too. “He found second cousins, third cousins, fourth cousins up the wazoo,” Laura says, “to the point where we started ignoring Ancestry.”
One night in May after returning home from a gig at the Woodbury Brewing Company — Tony has been playing drums since he was 7 — his phone dinged. Another email from Ancestry.
“Hi there. I just received my DNA results back this week and it looks like we are related. I wasn’t sure if I should message you or not, because it says that you are my biological father. I was adopted at birth and do not know who my biological parents are. Just wondering if it might be you. Blessings, Reina.”
“I said to him, ‘Oh, it’s a scam,’ ” Laura says. “I went right to the computer — I’m a skeptic — and I typed in ‘Ancestry’ and then we saw her picture. She is the spitting image of this man. It’s like the mother didn’t donate anything. She has his skin, his smile, his eyes, his hair.”
Reina Pudder always knew she was adopted. She grew up in Colorado Springs with an older sister and other family members who were also adopted. Reina speaks fondly of her childhood, but things changed the further she got into adulthood. She had a falling out with her adoptive family. She says she chose to be happy and be her authentic self instead of trying to fit into the box they created for her.
While she’ll always be grateful to them, she says the rift made her think about her heritage and where she came from. Still, Reina had no desire to pursue a relationship with her biological mother. “But there is a dad out there.” Just like Tony, Reina received the Ancestry kit as a gift from her spouse for Christmas 2018. Two thousand miles apart, two people who didn’t know each other were trying to find each other.
“When I got it I sat with it for a little bit,” Reina says. “I’m like, OK, do I really want to do this? It says you could be opening Pandora’s box.” After some time she did, and on the day the results came in she waited for her husband Carson to get home from work. They opened the email together. “There was this match for either my dad or my son. Well, I knew I didn’t have kids.”
In the email was his name, Anthony Talmich, and a photo. “It was so funny because the picture I used and the picture he used, our heads are tilted the same way,” Reina says. “It was uncanny. It was crazy.” Reina’s mother-in-law, who lives next door, came to the house and said she wasn’t leaving until Reina messaged Tony. “As soon as I hit ‘send’ there was a reply,” Reina says. They exchanged numbers, and within minutes were speaking to each other for the first time.
They talked for about an hour that night, and then every day after. Tony and Reina wanted to meet as soon as possible. “Forty-four years has already come and gone,” Reina says. “Let’s make this happen.” After comparing schedules they discovered their first chance would be the third weekend in June. Father’s Day.
Reina landed at Bradley International Airport around midnight on Friday. “Everybody at the airport was crying, because we were waiting for the flight and I have a big mouth,” Laura says. “I told everybody.”
At age 62, Tony celebrated his first Father’s Day.
After perusing the wares at the antique shop, Tony eventually finds a locket that he likes. Despite the time lost and distance apart, he’s getting the hang of this father thing. The phone conversations occur daily, usually over FaceTime. And, of course, a little jewelry never hurts.
In fact, Tony’s getting quite good at shopping for lockets. Because this one isn’t for Reina. She got hers last year.
This one is for Tina.
“This year for Christmas I gave him nothing,” Laura says. “I said I’ve given you everything, what else could a man possibly want? Then on Jan. 6, 2020, we get a letter from Ancestry again.”
“Good morning, Tony. I wanted to write to you because I recently received my DNA results from Ancestry and it states that we are a 100 percent match for father and daughter. I have attached the results for you to view along with a couple of photos of me. Please let me know if you would like to talk. I would love to get to know you better.”
“I’m in the kitchen cooking and Tony comes in. He puts his phone in front of him and he’s shaking and there are tears in his eyes,” Laura says. “I said, ‘Oh my god, if it’s bad news just tell me.’ I can’t handle anything. He wouldn’t say anything, so he made me read it. And I said, ‘Why did they send you the same letter?’ And then I looked at the name. I said, ‘Oh my god, again?’ And then we saw her picture. And not only does she look the spitting image of him, but she looks the spitting image of her sister.”
Tina Glassburn, like Reina, always knew she was adopted. She calls her adoptive parents “saints” — the Colorado Christian Services volunteers fostered nearly 100 children and adopted four — going so far as to write to Oprah and Ellen to try to get their story told on national television. Tina found her birth mother at 22, but all she was told about her father was his first name, that he was Mexican (he is not) and a musician.
Tony knew even less about her. More accurately, he didn’t have the slightest idea she existed. “That one completely blindsided me. I mean, that came out of left field and just whacked me like you wouldn’t believe,” Tony says. “I was literally floored.”
After seeing stories of people successfully searching for biological parents on Facebook, Tina gave it a shot on June 8, 2014. She posted a photo of herself holding a sign: “Please help me find my birth father.” She included her date of birth, the hospital where she was born and her mother’s full name. For birth father, she wrote “Anthony ?” Still thinking he was Mexican, she searched for Anthony Lopez, Anthony Gonzalez, Anthony Hernandez and every other common Hispanic surname.
Tina saw the same sales push by Ancestry that Laura and Reina took advantage of, so she ordered her DNA kit on Cyber Monday. It was backordered due to high demand and eventually canceled. Tina got busy with life and 2019 went by until Cyber Monday rolled around again. “This time I ordered it to be shipped to me overnight, so that I knew I would get it,” Tina says.
She almost went with the company 23 and Me, which would have proven to be a dead end. People don’t find matches unless they go through the same company. Luckily, she stuck with Ancestry despite the canceled order from the year before.
Tina, 45 and now living in the Dallas area, was about to leave work when she got the message. She dropped everything and hopped back on her computer. “I pull up Ancestry and I log in,” Tina says, “and there’s his face. And there’s Reina’s face.” Tina’s coworkers were aware of her quest to find her father. Her assistant, based on Tina’s reaction, knew exactly what was happening. “I fell on the floor, and I just started bawling,” Tina says. “And she comes running over. She literally steps over me and goes and sits down at my desk and says, ‘Let me see! Let me see!’ It was awesome. Finally she picks my lovely mess up off the ground.”
After so many years of hoping and wishing and searching, what goes through a person’s mind when the one thing they want most in life finally happens? “Everything,” Tina says. “Who is he? What’s he gonna be? Please don’t be a crackhead. [Laughs] You know what I mean, just everything.” Once they connected and exchanged numbers they immediately hopped on FaceTime. “It was one of the most incredible experiences I’ve ever had,” Tina says. A half-hour into the conversation, Tony told her she had a sister.
Unlike when Tony found out about Reina, there was no need for Tina to plan a trip to meet her father for the first time. In just a few weeks Tony was scheduled to fly to Dallas to speak at a Texas Laryngectomy Association conference.
In 1990, when Tony was living in Florida, he went to the emergency room with severe laryngitis and trouble breathing. He found out he had stage 4 throat cancer and underwent surgery to remove his larynx. He now travels the country giving consultations on how to speak with the TruTone Electrolarynx, which provides intonation in a person’s voice instead of the robotic monotone commonly associated with the use of such a device.
Unfortunately, the resemblances between Tony and Tina don’t stop at the skin, smile, eyes and hair. Tina also has a scar on her throat. “We both fought cancer at a young age. And we both survived,” says Tina, who beat thyroid cancer at 16. But other similarities are much more pleasant. “He’s a musician, I’m a musician. We both have the same sick sense of humor.”
Tina says the first conversations with Tony and Reina are a blur, but the feelings are crystal clear. “Just this overwhelming sense of belonging and fulfillment,” Tina says. “Even though I had such a happy life and such a happy childhood and such a great family unit and still do — I guess you don’t realize the hole that you have emotionally until it’s actually filled.”
Like Reina, Tony met Tina on a Friday night in an airport terminal, with Laura narrating the scene for onlookers and weary travelers. They went out for dinner at the Cheesecake Factory — Tina brought along a friend for moral support — and spent most of Saturday together. Tina watched Tony in action at the conference, joined him for cocktail hour and then brought him back to her apartment to meet her cats and go through old photos and report cards. He flew back to Connecticut on Sunday morning. “I kinda felt bad because I felt like I took him away from his conference,” Tina says. “After that I was like, I’m not feeling bad. I’ve waited 44 years.”
She only had to wait four days to meet her sister. In yet another serendipitous cosmic scheduling occurrence, Tina had a business trip planned for Colorado the following week. After two hours of driving a rental car 10 mph through a blizzard, Tina pulled into Reina’s driveway. “I met my birth mom and I have two sisters through her, but we’re just not close. We don’t talk. We really never have been close,” Tina says. “But when I met Reina, for some reason, we just had this spiritual connection. I couldn’t wait to hug her and meet her and be a part of her life.”
The only thing missing — other than a brother, which Reina and Tina have requested for this Christmas — was a chance for all three to be together at once. The first plan was to meet up in Colorado Springs in May, but the pandemic pulled the plug on that. Then there was a wedding in Southbury in June at which Reina would be the officiant. Again, COVID clicked cancel. That wedding was rescheduled for December. By the time August rolled around, Tony was tired of waiting.
He wouldn’t be getting on an airplane, and both Colorado and Texas were too far to drive. But he saw his chance on Labor Day weekend. Tina was moving from Texas to Tennessee, and Reina was making the trip with her. The drive from Connecticut to Tennessee is 14 hours. Tony and Laura decided to surprise his girls. “With this COVID thing, you just don’t want to take a chance on [the wedding] being canceled,” Tony says. “And this is as close as they’re both going to be to me. We figured we’d just go ahead and take the drive and don’t tempt fate.”
Everything had gone right. So many things fell so perfectly into place to make all these amazing things happen. Seems this story was due for a hiccup. Tony and Laura had the wrong address, and they had to call Tina.
The first meeting took place at Tony and Laura’s hotel. They had dinner that night and breakfast the next morning. Unbeknownst to him, one of Tony’s longtime musician friends who he hadn’t seen in 25 years was in town. He invited Tony to sit in and play drums during a concert at an outdoor venue. Reina and Tina watched him play live for the first time.
Laura says Tony was bursting with joy. Tony says his heart was about ready to explode out of his chest. For months Reina and Tina talked about what they would do when they were all together. “They said they wanted to give me a Papa sandwich,” Tony says. “That’s what it was. They both hugged me at the same time and kissed me and they just didn’t want to let go. It was something I never dreamed that I would ever experience. It was literally unbelievable. I can’t express the joy that was felt.”
One night that weekend, Reina and Tina went out to get “sister” tattoos on their legs. Tony stayed back at the hotel, not quite ready for a “papa” tattoo. “It was a sister thing,” Tony says. “I didn’t want to interrupt.” Yup, he’s getting the hang of this father thing.