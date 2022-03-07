Jim Beloff’s embrace of the ukulele, which he affectionately calls “this little four-stringed instrument,” has taken him on a remarkable journey around the world. He’s met Tiny Tim, Bette Midler and even strummed “All My Loving” with a Beatle.
“None of this was planned. This whole thing was an absolute accident — yet an incredibly happy accident,” Beloff muses as he sits in his home in Clinton with a view of Hammonasset Beach State Park. “I wanted to write musicals!”
Our story begins at the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, California, in 1992. Beloff and his wife, Liz Maihock Beloff, were browsing around when he spotted a 1950s-era Martin ukulele on a vendor’s blanket. “On a whim,” he says, he decided to buy it — helped as usual by Liz, who had brought her checkbook, enabling him to make the purchase for $250. (Liz’s dad, Donald Maihock, had planted the seed for the purchase by playing a ukulele for Beloff a year earlier.)
“Finding that ukulele changed my life,” Beloff writes in his recently published book Uketopia! Adventures in the Ukulele World (Backbeat Books/Globe Pequot). “Not only did I find my musical soul mate, but it inspired me to share the joy of the ukulele with others.”
At that time few people were thinking about or playing ukuleles. “The ukulele was off the pop-culture radar,” Beloff says. “It didn’t have a heartbeat; it was on life support. Kids were playing guitars.”
Tiny Tim, who famously strummed a ukulele while singing “Tiptoe Through the Tulips” in an excruciating falsetto but somehow scored a novelty hit in 1968, bore some of the responsibility for the instrument’s poor image. “The silly comic nature of Tiny Tim unfortunately became associated with the instrument,” Beloff says. “This effectively shut it down for a fairly long time.” Even so, Beloff considers Tiny Tim “one of the greatest misunderstood artists of all time. On the surface he was ridiculous. But underneath he was a devotee, a historian of the era of the crooner.”
When Beloff brought his ukulele home from that flea market, he discovered it had advantages over his guitar. He quickly figured out the chords to his unfinished song “Don’t Get Unused to Me.” As he writes in his Uketopia! book, “The ukulele was the songwriting partner I never knew I needed. I began to compare it to Fred Astaire finding Ginger Rogers … Secondly, an instrument with two fewer strings than a guitar somehow, oddly enough, sounded richer to me.”
When I ask Beloff to explain the ukulele’s appeal, he says, “It’s probably the easiest musical instrument anyone can pick up. It can be life-changing when people see how quickly they can learn it.” He also notes its small size makes it easy to carry around.
Beloff adds, “It’s associated with a paradise [Hawaii], one of the most beautiful places on Earth. It represents vacation and the beach and happy music.”
Nevertheless, in 1992, when Beloff bought that first ukulele, he learned there were very few ukulele songbooks, nor had anybody written a history of the instrument. “I wondered: how is this possible? The ukulele was massively popular in the 1920s and ’50s.” In Uketopia! he credits the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition in San Francisco showcasing Hawaiians playing ukuleles for the first “wave” and Arthur Godfrey’s strumming on his popular TV show for the second.
Beloff began to realize he would have to write that history book. “I’m not a historian. And I’m from Connecticut, not Hawaii. But nobody else would write it. I was the guy meant to write it, I guess.”
The result: The Ukulele: A Visual History (1997). Beloff and his wife also published the Jumpin’ Jim’s series of ukulele songbooks. (She came up with that name.) More than 1 million copies of the songbooks are now in print.
The Beloffs also started Flea Market Music Inc., an online community for uke enthusiasts, with the motto, also dreamed up by Liz: “Uke can change the world.” Meanwhile, since she too is a talented singer, they toured together, taking their ukulele act to Japan, Australia and Canada. In addition, they have joined the lineups at ukulele festivals across the U.S. and beyond. And of course they made it to Hawaii. “Liz and I realized we could rebrand this lost little instrument,” Beloff says.
The books, plus CDs of Beloff singing his homespun ukulele songs and his ukulele concerto Uke Can’t Be Serious, all drew national media attention. The “third wave” of ukulele interest shows no sign of slowing down.
Beloff is reluctant to say he was the prime mover who sparked the revival. But the actor William H. Macy, another ukulele player who asked Beloff to write songs for Macy’s projects, says: “Jim Beloff is largely responsible for the uke’s popularity today.”
Beloff owns 60–70 ukuleles and he proudly pulls some down from the display shelves. “Part of the fun of the instrument is it’s so light-hearted,” he says, holding up a Betty Boop model, a “dog gone” one with dogs painted on it and “the Miss Vicki,” once owned by Tiny Tim himself. He signed it: “To Mr. Jim — Tiny Tim.”
Beloff begins to play one of them, singing “How High the Moon.” Liz, sitting nearby, hums along with him.
Beloff says his story is about “one thing leading magically to another.” This includes playing The Lovin’ Spoonful’s hit “Daydream” with John Sebastian and giving ukulele lessons to Bette Midler. It’s capped off by the Beloffs spending three hours in their home (then in Los Angeles) hosting George Harrison, also a ukulele enthusiast. The former Beatle had heard about Beloff’s ukulele collection and wanted to see it.
When Beloff told Harrison that “All My Loving” sounds great on the ukulele, Harrison and the Beloffs sang and strummed the song together. As he was leaving, Harrison walked over to a piano, played the introduction to his song “Something,” then said “See you later” and dashed off.
“We waited until he was out of sight, then we screamed!” Beloff recalls. “We had our Beatlemania scream.”
Beloff sees that visit as a symbol of how the ukulele is about “people coming together over this little instrument, finding common ground and joy in those four strings.”