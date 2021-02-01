2021 is Connecticut Magazine’s 50th anniversary year, so throughout we will be taking a look back through our archives from each month and remembering some of the moments that have helped shaped our state.
Stories from the archives
February 1977: “Inside Danbury Prison” — This opinion article by Nixon loyalist G. Gordon Liddy, written while he was incarcerated for his role in the Watergate break-in, explains how serving time moderated some of his law-and-order beliefs and reinforced others.
February 1981: "He’s in Your Corner!” by Sam Platt profiles Connecticut’s favorite consumer advocate, the fondly remembered Mike “Bogey” Boguslawski.
February 1978: "Gotta Dance” by Charles Monagan goes inside the (perhaps less fondly remembered) disco craze.
February 2006: “The Jesus Question” by Ron Meshberg examines the controversy surrounding bible study and religious recruitment in public schools. This article won a first-place award for in-depth reporting from the Society of Professional Journalists.
Cover gallery
For our February 1983 story on Olympic hopefuls, maybe we should have put rower Carol Bower on the cover — her team took the gold in ’84.
It's February 1993, and Gov. Lowell Weicker can’t believe he has to contend with another budget deficit. AUGH!
One of our favorite residents, actor Paul Newman — who along with his wife, Joanne Woodward, lived in Westport for many years — looks fantastic at 75 on the February 2000 cover.
40 Under 40: Class Reunion
This month we present our annual 40 Under 40 feature, and the young entrepreneurs, artists and activists from our state in this year's Class of 2021 is as inspiring as ever.
In was back in 2011 that we began this feature. That's 400 profiles of up-and-comers over the past 10 years, which made us wonder, where are they now? Catch up with a few honorees from yesteryear to find out what they’ve been up to since, where they see themselves going from here and what advice they have for those now starting their climb.
February in Connecticut History
With State Historian Walter Woodward
FEBRUARY 28, 1882
Shortly after 4 a.m., Edward Malley, an Irish immigrant who had built a business selling assorted dry goods out of his aunt’s New Haven front parlor into one of the largest commercial emporiums in New England, woke to find his entire three-story department store complex engulfed in flames. Though the fire’s destruction was total, resulting in a $175,000 loss ($4.6 million today), the entrepreneur rebuilt and recovered. Malley’s Department Store (full name The Edw. Malley Co.) remained an Elm City fixture for another 100 years.
FEBRUARY 13, 1976
Dorothy Hamill, a 19-year-old Greenwich girl with a trademark “wedge” haircut, skated her way into Americans’ hearts and international stardom with a Gold Medal-winning performance at the XII Olympic Winter Games in Innsbruck, Austria.
FEBRUARY 18, 1954
David N. Mullaney of Shelton filed for a patent on a perforated plastic ball that was safe enough for backyard baseball games. Since then, more than 60 millions of Mullaney’s trademark Wiffle balls have been proudly made right here in Connecticut.
FEBRUARY 21, 1878
The world’s first telephone directory, a one-page cardboard sheet listing all 50 of its subscribers, was issued by the New Haven District Telephone Company.
(Note: In the February 2021 issue, the publication year for "Gotta Dance" was incorrectly stated as 1977.)