It may be a cliché, but words really did give Mary Goodrich Jenson wings.
When she was a young child, her grandfather constantly read to her. He read fairy tales filled with heroes completing impossible-seeming tasks, and shared Shakespeare and articles about current events. By 5 she was reading the newspaper herself and had developed a lifelong love of the news business.
In 1927, a 20-year-old Jenson went to the Hartford Courant to apply for a job as a reporter. “They kind of laughed at me,” Jenson recalled during a video interview conducted in 1999 in honor of her 2000 induction into the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame. “They thought it was very funny that a girl should come into the city room and ask for a job. It was definitely a man’s province.”
However, when the city editor learned that she was taking flying lessons, he agreed to hire her to write about aviation.
Though her professional ambition was to work for a newspaper, Jenson was smitten with flight after an impromptu trip on a plane with friends at a Boston airfield. “As the ship gathered speed and the wheels left the ground, I was not exactly scared, but leaving the ground like that seemed such an unnatural thing to be doing that it rather took my breath away,” she wrote in the Hartford Courant in September 1928.
Many years later, she could still remember the magic of that moment. “[I] fell in love with the air, being up and looking down — it was just an experience. Unbelievable. It was more than a thrill. It was just perfect,” she said in the 1999 interview. “When I came home and announced that I would like to take flight lessons, I don’t think my mother and father thought it was a wonderful idea. But they were supportive.”
On her first visit to Brainard Field (today the Hartford-Brainard Airport) in search of flight lessons, she was struck by a sign on the side of one building beckoning in big, prominent letters, “Learn to Fly.”
Thanks to her enthusiasm for flight, Jenson became the first woman to have a byline in the Courant, writing a series in the fall of 1928 chronicling her flight lessons called “A Woman Learns to Fly.” The following year, she became the first woman in Connecticut to achieve a private pilot’s license — narrowly beating out Irene Chassey, an employee of Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Co., whose pilot’s license was issued 48 hours later.
To earn her license, Jenson needed to fly solo, an experience she recalled as being like no other. “My first solo, of course, was the thrill of a lifetime,” she said in the video. “Getting up in an airplane by yourself — I think all fliers have to express a feeling of wonder and achievement. It’s a wonderful feeling to be up in the air by yourself.”
In the Courant she wrote of her palpable sense of excitement the first time she flew a plane. “The first rush of wind in my face as the throttle was opened full warned me that this experience would be in no way comparable to my first airplane ride in a closed ship. I felt the stick slip forward. The plane dashed along the ground, gathering speed constantly. The roar of the engine grew so intensely that it was deafening. I had been so absorbed, that I was not aware that the ship had left the ground. Suddenly came the realization that we were actually flying.”
Jenson’s passion for flight would stay with her for the rest of her life. According to the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame, she was one of 99 charter members of the famed women’s aviation group, the Ninety-Nines, of which Amelia Earhart was also a member. Jenson was the only female passenger on the Hindenburg in 1936 when it flew over Hartford, and was the first woman to fly solo to Cuba. She was also director of the Betsy Ross Corps, a group of female pilots organized to assist in national defense during emergencies, and, on the eve of World War II, she promoted the Women Flyers of America, a unit of female pilots that transported supplies and ferried planes from factories to airfields, so male pilots could be spared for wartime service.
Despite these milestones, her flying career ended in the early 1930s after declining depth perception made landing an aircraft difficult for her. However, this was not the end of her adventures. She moved to Los Angeles and took a job working for Walt Disney Studios where she started the story research department. She told the Hartford Courant in 2000 that while at that job she found a children’s book at a library called Dumbo the Flying Elephant and suggested to Disney that he make a movie out of it. (While we couldn’t verify this story, it’s easy to see how the flight- and fairy tale-loving Jenson would be enchanted by a story about a flying elephant.)
While working at Disney, she met her future husband, Carl D. Jenson, and the two moved back to Connecticut. The couple raised two children in Wethersfield, and Mary Goodrich Jenson served on the Wethersfield Board of Education for several years and was a member of the Wethersfield Republican Town Committee. She remained active and sharp into her 90s before dying in 2004 at age 96.
Despite her accomplishments and daredevil drive, she always remained humble. “To me, it’s all related with a great deal of luck all the way through,” she said of her life in the 1999 interview. “So many people are at the right spot at the wrong time. And it seems to me I was at the right spot at the right time very often.”