Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday announced 23 new fatalities in the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total to 3,472. It was the lowest one-day death toll since 17 people were reported dead on April 6.
Net hospitalization continued their decline for the 27th consecutive day, giving the governor hope for Wednesday’s partial reopening. The net drop was six hospitalizations, bringing the statewide total to 914, the lowest since April 3, when the fatality total was 132.
“We’ve hit the key metrics that we thought we would,” Lamont said during his daily news briefing in the State Capitol.
On Monday, the Department of Public Health reported an additional 41 fatalities for a total of 3,449 since the first death on March 17. There was a net decline of 17 hospitalizations, for a total of 920.
