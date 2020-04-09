Sandy Hook resident Bethany Thatcher, an animal care specialist at Bridgeport’s Beardsley Zoo, is seen with Reka, a 250-pound Amur tiger. Thatcher was checking out Reka’s reaction to her mask -- something she wouldn’t normally wear. The mask is part of her gear now, one of many changes because of coronavirus concerns. “I don’t know if she knew who I was right away, but she was staring at my face more than she normally would,” Thatcher said, of the 2-year-old tiger.