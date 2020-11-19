Xavier Santiago
Hartford resident and chef in his 30s
For Santiago, donating his time, money and talents as a chef to charity events and causes is a way of giving back, connecting and also a source of “inner happiness that comes from knowing you’re trying to help, to be of service.” His advice for other young adults and teens looking to get involved in charitable work and volunteering opportunities is to tap into their familiarity with social media and other online resources to find a good fit for how they want to donate their dollars, time or talents. “No matter what your age, background or where you’re at in life, giving back and helping others is a natural human behavior,” says Santiago, who “grew up poor” in Puerto Rico before finding a career as a chef, culinary director and winning the crown on the TV show Chopped. “Look up places that need help and make the call. Donating your time is such a gratifying feeling, and on top of it, you are helping more people to accomplish their dreams or just inspire them.”
Sharmaine Wolfson
Part-time nursing student from West Hartford juggling two jobs
“It’s uplifting to help in any way you can, for those who are struggling and for you as well. Find a way that matters to you and that makes a difference. Share your blessings, whatever form that takes. And know that anything you can give or can do makes a difference, sometimes more than you could ever know.”
Bilal Tajildeen
Manager of membership and culture for the Connecticut Council For Philanthropy
“I am 28 and have been working professionally in the voluntary sector since I graduated college. So, I will share my experience as advice: Get involved with your local community foundation. People who are firmly planted in their communities know how best to support, give back, and advance their communities because their lived experience is all the qualification they need. Community foundations are such an excellent way to give back and each community foundation may have specific opportunities that can really fulfill someone’s desire to get involved and make a difference.”
Joel Hicks-Rivera
Initiative director for the Hartford Working Cities Challenge at the United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut
“Like so many other organizations, the United Way is always seeking not only volunteers or monetary contributions from young people, but we’re also seeking the energy, ideas and voices of young people who can contribute to what we’re already doing but also shape how we can do better to serve our communities moving forward. I’d say that no matter what you have to offer in terms of giving back, there is a great fit to match what you want to do or are able to do with a real need that’s out there, including through the United Way.”
Julianne Alberty
Executive director at VolunteerSquare.com
“Do your research about a cause you are looking to support, either with service or financially, and make sure you learn about the organization and what impact your time or financial contribution will have. I believe it makes the contribution of time or money more meaningful when you understand how important you are to the organization and who is being helped. Researching organizations and getting recommendations from friends who have committed to giving back to a particular organization are the best first steps.”
Rebekah Castagno
Manager of the United Way Emerging Leaders Society
“Think about what you’re passionate about and what your talents are and try to marry that with a cause. And don’t hesitate to let your voice be heard as you’re giving back. Not only is leadership needed from young people, but I think older generations involved in giving back and addressing social issues and community needs are interested in hearing what young people have to say about solving problems and building partnerships. Right now there is a real hunger for young voices and involvement, so step up and get involved, not only with your time or money, but also with your ideas, your voice and your leadership. And also know that no matter how small you might view what you can give or donate, it’s making a big difference.”
