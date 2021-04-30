It’s Connecticut Magazine’s 50th anniversary year, so throughout 2021 we’re looking back through our archives from each month and remembering some of the moments that have helped shaped our state.
As we regretfully report in our May issue, Louis’ Lunch in New Haven doesn’t appear to be the birthplace of the hamburger after all. Bummer. But Connecticut can still take credit for plenty of innovation, so online this month we’re taking a look at past stories about some of the state’s pioneering inventors.
This month also happens to be anniversary of Alexander Pope's 1897 unveiling of the first mass-produced electric car, which you can read about in the appropriately titled “Connecticut’s Original Electric Car” (August 2017).
Our history of aviation innovation in particular looms large, starting with Gustave Whitehead, the German-born Bridgeport inventor who some believe predated the Wright brothers in achieving powered flight, in “First in Flight or Fake News?” (July 2017).
This magazine’s very first issue from October 1971 contained a profile of helicopter pioneer Igor Sikorsky in “That Magnificent Man and His Flying Machines.”
From January 1981, “A Daring Man and His Flying Machine” (hey, a good title is a good title) is an interview with aviator Silvio Antonelli, then in his 90s, whose professional life story begins as one of countless unheralded early flight pioneers.
“Into the Ether” (August 2018) introduces us to Horace Wells, a 19th-century Hartford dentist and developer of dental anesthesia.
And in “People: Stanley Mason” (September 1997), meet the Weston inventor who brought us countless everyday innovations, from pull-apart Band-Aid strips to squeezable ketchup bottles.
May cover gallery
The uphill battle faced by family breadwinners during the inflationary ’70s was the main topic of our May 1975 issue. Poor Sisyphus ...
In May 1976 we took a critical look at the state’s system of gubernatorial appointment of judges — a system with scant oversight or control.
Our May 2014 cover story considered the implications of the near-complete shutout of the Republican Party from state governance.