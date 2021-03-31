It’s Connecticut Magazine’s 50th anniversary year, so throughout 2021 we’re looking back through our archives from each month and remembering some of the moments that have helped shaped our state.
April cover gallery
For most of the trend-conscious ’80s, the dual focus of the April issue was real estate and the latest fashions. This très chic cover model is from April 1987.
This clever take on “raising the flag” from April 1990 is reflective of an interest in environmental issues that was present right from the magazine’s founding.
This 2003 cover was the first April appearance of one of our most popular features, a guide to peer-recommended physicians. (Look for this year’s list in the June issue.)
Stories from the archives: At the Movies
With the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony arriving at the end of this month, we thought it was time to take a look at Connecticut’s connections to the movies and filmmaking.
“Lights, Camera, Connecticut!” (February 2017) is a highlight reel of some of the state’s most notable and interesting Hollywood scenes and cameos, from the earliest days of silent film to recent years.
“Connecticut in the Movies” (May 1987) takes a close look at the various, sometimes unflattering ways Tinseltown’s lens depicts our state.
Sometimes that’s an image of stifling conformity: “Stepford’s Mechanical Wives” (November 1974) is a sneak peek at the now-classic sci-fi chiller that helped solidify that impression.
But if Connecticut seems like a horror show, give some of the blame to Westport’s Sean Cunningham, the producer-director profiled in “Fade to Black” (March 1981) who made classic low-budget horror films right in his backyard
Cunningham is just one of the independent “Connecticut Filmmakers” (June 1983) who found they preferred the greener pastures of Connecticut to Hollywood lights
But hey, why not just bring the studios here? “A Giant Plan” (September 2006) looks at one of several mid-aughts attempts to do just that: Utopia Studios, which was supposed to put tiny Preston on the showbiz map — but ultimately the promised Utopia was just a paper moon.
OK, so maybe Connecticut never did get our big break, but on the whole it’s a respectable body of work. Now excuse us, we’re meeting our agent for lunch.
These and more articles from Connecticut Magazine's history can be found at connecticutmag.com/archives