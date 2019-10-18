The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Center in Old Saybrook presented its 2019 Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award to actor Christine Baranski at the center's 10th anniversary gala in August.

baranski.JPG

Christine Baranski (center) with Kate members Christine and Sonny Whelen of Whelen Engineering.

Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara headlined Westport Country Playhouse's 2019 gala, Black & White Ball: A De-Lovely Evening in September, where the Broadway star shared stories and songs from her life and career.

2_WCP_Kelli O'Hara_PhotobySamuelStuart_4.jpg

Kelli O'Hara performs at Westport Country Playhouse's 2019 gala.
4_WCP_Kelli O'Hara with Paige Couture and Athena T Adamson_photo by SamuelStuart.jpg

Kelli O'Hara with Paige Couture and Athena T. Adamson.
5_WCP_Kelli O'Hara with Mark Lamos_Barbara Streicker_Michael Barker_photo by Samuel Stuart.jpg

Kelli O'Hara with Mark Lamos, Barbara Streicker and Michael Barker.

Ability Beyond raised $93,000 for people with disabilities at its Golf Championship and Tennis Tournament in September at the Ridgewood Country Club in Danbury.

Golf Photo 1.JPG

From left: Bill Peattie of Darien, Jim Kennedy of Danbury, Frank Kunst of Danbury and Chip Mason of Danbury were among the participants at Ability Beyond’s annual Golf Championship and Tennis Tournament fundraiser.
Steve Finkelstien+Judy Starer.jpg

Steve Finkelstein and Judy Starer at Ability Beyond’s annual Golf Championship and Tennis Tournament fundraiser.
David Kirshner + Cathie Petrosky.JPG

David Kirshner and Cathie Petrosky at Ability Beyond’s annual Golf Championship and Tennis Tournament fundraiser.

In September over 150 riders participated in the second annual ConnectiCare Gran Fondo. The event honors the memory of Gordon Keller, a local triathlete who lost his life in a tragic accident while on a training ride.

image003.jpg

Participants in the second ConnectiCare Gran Fondo.

The Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Greenwich and Abilis hosted the second annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich charity dance competition in September, raising over $110,000 to support individuals with special needs and their families.

Clemens Lengenfelder_Dr. Bina Park.jpg

Clemens Lengenfelder with the Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Greenwich and his dance partner Dr. Bina Park. Dr. Bina Park went home with the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy for best dance at the 2nd annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich charity dance competition put on by the Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Greenwich for Abilis.
Clemens Lengenfelder_Elanie Madonna.jpg

Clemens Lengenfelder of the Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Greenwich with his dance partner Elaine Madonna at the 2nd annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich charity dance competition that was a fundraiser for Abilis. More than $110,000 was raised at the event that will support Abilis’ programs for those with special needs.
Linda Colucci_Matthew Amesjpg.jpg

Linda Colucci, on the board of Abilis and president of Connecticut Playmakers, dances with her dance partner Matthew Ames of the Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Greenwich at the 2nd annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Dance competition.
Matthew Ames_Melissa Zoldan-Leite.jpg

Matthew Ames of the Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Greenwich dances with his partner Melissa Zoldan-Leite at the 2nd annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich charity dance competition for Abilis. Melissa is an attorney in New York and New Jersey and is the sister of Amy Montimurro, CEO and president of Abilis.
Stephanie Webster_Clemens Lengenfelder.jpg

Stephanie Webster, editor-in-chief and founder of CTBites.com, and her dance partner Clemens Lengenfelder with the Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Greenwich at the 2nd annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich charity dance competition for Abilis.
celebrity judges_Brendan Fraser_Amy Montimurro_Abilis_Lara Spencer_Tony Dovolani.jpg

Celebrity judges with Abilis CEO Amy Montimurro at the 2nd annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich. Pictured are Brendan Fraser, Amy Montimurro, Lara Spencer and Tony Dovolani, who is the season 15 Dancing with the Stars All-Star champion and an executive dance board member and co-national dance director with the Fred Astaire Dance Studios.
Alonso Martinz_Anna Belyavtseva.jpg

Alonso Martinez, Board Chairperson of Abilis dances with Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Greenwich dance instructor Anna Belyavtseva at the 2nd annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich, put on by the Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Greenwich as a fundraiser for Abilis.
Elmar Schmidt_Dr. Stacy Zarakiotis-Alexandrou.jpg

Elmar Schmidt, co-owner of the Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Greenwich, with his dance partner Dr. Stacy Zarakiotis-Alexandrou. Dr. Stacy Zarakiotis-Alexandrou is a pediatric dentist in Greenwich and with Greenwich Hospital and she won the People’s Choice award for the most funds raised, contributing more than $20,000 to Abilis, the beneficiary of the event. More than $110,000 total was raised for Abilis.

