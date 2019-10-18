Stephanie Webster, editor-in-chief and founder of CTBites.com, and her dance partner Clemens Lengenfelder with the Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Greenwich at the 2nd annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich charity dance competition for Abilis.
Matthew Ames of the Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Greenwich dances with his partner Melissa Zoldan-Leite at the 2nd annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich charity dance competition for Abilis. Melissa is an attorney in New York and New Jersey and is the sister of Amy Montimurro, CEO and president of Abilis.
Linda Colucci, on the board of Abilis and president of Connecticut Playmakers, dances with her dance partner Matthew Ames of the Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Greenwich at the 2nd annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Dance competition.
Clemens Lengenfelder of the Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Greenwich with his dance partner Elaine Madonna at the 2nd annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich charity dance competition that was a fundraiser for Abilis. More than $110,000 was raised at the event that will support Abilis’ programs for those with special needs.
Clemens Lengenfelder with the Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Greenwich and his dance partner Dr. Bina Park. Dr. Bina Park went home with the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy for best dance at the 2nd annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich charity dance competition put on by the Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Greenwich for Abilis.
Celebrity judges with Abilis CEO Amy Montimurro at the 2nd annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich. Pictured are Brendan Fraser, Amy Montimurro, Lara Spencer and Tony Dovolani, who is the season 15 Dancing with the Stars All-Star champion and an executive dance board member and co-national dance director with the Fred Astaire Dance Studios.
Alonso Martinez, Board Chairperson of Abilis dances with Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Greenwich dance instructor Anna Belyavtseva at the 2nd annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich, put on by the Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Greenwich as a fundraiser for Abilis.
Elmar Schmidt, co-owner of the Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Greenwich, with his dance partner Dr. Stacy Zarakiotis-Alexandrou. Dr. Stacy Zarakiotis-Alexandrou is a pediatric dentist in Greenwich and with Greenwich Hospital and she won the People’s Choice award for the most funds raised, contributing more than $20,000 to Abilis, the beneficiary of the event. More than $110,000 total was raised for Abilis.
From left: Bill Peattie of Darien, Jim Kennedy of Danbury, Frank Kunst of Danbury and Chip Mason of Danbury were among the participants at Ability Beyond’s annual Golf Championship and Tennis Tournament fundraiser.
The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Center in Old Saybrook presented its 2019 Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award to actor Christine Baranski at the center's 10th anniversary gala in August.
Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara headlined Westport Country Playhouse's 2019 gala, Black & White Ball: A De-Lovely Evening in September, where the Broadway star shared stories and songs from her life and career.
Ability Beyond raised $93,000 for people with disabilities at its Golf Championship and Tennis Tournament in September at the Ridgewood Country Club in Danbury.
In September over 150 riders participated in the second annual ConnectiCare Gran Fondo. The event honors the memory of Gordon Keller, a local triathlete who lost his life in a tragic accident while on a training ride.
The Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Greenwich and Abilis hosted the second annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich charity dance competition in September, raising over $110,000 to support individuals with special needs and their families.
Are you attending a benefit gala, awards celebration or garden party? How about a sci-fi or comic convention? Email your photos to steppingout@connecticutmag.com along with a brief description of the occasion.