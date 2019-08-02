HAMDEN — A dog lost in Sleeping Giant State Park for days soon will go home.
And that is thanks to the community that pulled together to find her.
Sadie got off her collar and ran out of sight while her owner Chris Roush, dean of the Quinnipiac University School of Communications, was walking her in the park Saturday afternoon.
At 17 years old, Sadie is deaf, which made finding her all the more difficult, he said.
Roush and many others searched for days without success, but Wednesday night, several community members came to her rescue.
The afternoon she went missing, Roush put up fliers around the park and shared the news on social media. He said people from the Quinnipiac and local communities immediately started to help look for her.
Two of them were Toby Drums and his wife, who started searching Sunday morning at 5 a.m. before work and then continued to search after work with headlamps until the park closed each day, Drums said.
“I don’t know Chris (Roush) or his dog,” he said. “We don’t have children, but we have four dogs. We’re dog people and they’re getting older and to hear about a 17-year-old dog, deaf, lost in the woods is heartbreaking.”
Drums said he used to hike with his dogs every day in Sleeping Giant for many years and knows the park inside and out. He organized a small search party Wednesday evening, but as the thunderstorm rolled in, many didn’t show up, he said.
Earlier that day someone had posted on Facebook they had heard a dog howling on the Green Trail at the park, so Drums picked up his search there.
“This dog can’t hear people calling and it’s stuck in this giant park and I’m not religious but I was just praying to God to give me sight,” he said. “It was pouring rain and I couldn’t see through my glasses and I was just asking the universe to show me where she is.”
As they went along, he heard a dog barking but thought it could have been any dog walking with their owner on the trails, as people are frequently there with pets. Drums said he almost left that night, but stopped to walk back toward a cliff area where he’d heard the barking.
“I’m not a God guy like something is working through me, but the universe, whatever it was, I just kept saying I need one minute if she makes a noise, and I could find her,” Drums said.
