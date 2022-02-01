The group of young men from Greenwich prepared for the journey in secret. Their parents would have thought it was too dangerous. And today, what they planned would be impossible.
It was February 1857 and 23 boys planned to walk from Connecticut to Long Island across the waters of Long Island Sound.
Yes, walk.
The winter had been unusually cold, even by the standards of the day. “The first snow fell around Christmas Day and the ground remained covered until the 20th of March,” said Seamen Mead, a Greenwich resident and member of the expedition, recalling the journey 55 years later in the Greenwich Press (via the Port Chester Daily Item) in 1912. “I can remember quite well how Field Point road was blocked with five feet of snow and the folks down in that section were unable to get thru the roads for many weeks. You could not tell where the fences were and it was with the greatest difficulty that the people got around.”
At sea, conditions were just as surreal. “The heavy snow filled up the Sound with slush, so that when a severe cold snap followed the storm, the entire Sound froze over.”
The newspaper described the oddity: “This was the only time, in the memory of even the oldest resident of the vicinity, when the eight mile expanse from Greenwich to the Long Island side was one glade of ice. Men who are gray-haired and feeble to-day do not remember having heard their sires tell of the Sound being frozen from shore to shore and it is unlikely that the occurrence will ever transpire again.”
Long Island Sound never freezes across today due to warmer winters and increased ship traffic. Some modern-day observers say a shore-to-shore freeze is impossible, even in the chillier winters of yesteryear. But news reports, such as this one, from the 19th and 20th centuries speak of sporadic deep freezes, even though the Sound’s tides made such a thing rare.
Another freeze took place in 1885, with the Greenwich Time newspaper noting, “Once in about 10 years is the Sound frozen over during the latter part of March, so as to prevent the passage of vessels.” However, such occurrences became less common in the early 20th century. In 1904, the Sound mostly froze, with the passage between mainland Connecticut and Fishers Island almost blocked. Three decades later, in the very cold winter of 1934, the Sound partially froze again enough that residents were able to walk from Greenwich to a local island.
But that journey was nothing compared with the one in 1857. When Mead and his friends got the notion of crossing the Sound on foot, they determined the ice would be solid enough after several days of 10-below-zero temperatures, and met on a Saturday morning.
“All of us who could skate carried a pair with us,” Mead said. “Those who could not skate took their sleds and we were to draw them along while we skated. Ten or a dozen of us had ropes about thirty-feet long, coiled up and thrown over our shoulders or wrapped around our waists. It was about ten o’clock when we set out. For a little way we kept up along the shore and then we struck across and kept to the east of the little island.”
Initially, the group found the ice very rough and not suitable for skating, but as they got farther out onto the frozen water the ice became smoother.
“About midway across we came to a crack about two or three feet in width, that extended for some distance,” Mead said. “Some of us jumped across but the rest walked around the fissure and this took those some distance out of their way.”
The group arrived at the Long Island shore at Huntington Bay and then walked down the Sound for about 3 or 4 miles, skating most of the way. On the way back they came near the north side of the sound near Rye, New York, then stayed close to shore, moving back across the ice to Greenwich.
As local resident Peter Acker followed the boy’s progress with a spyglass, Mead’s parents worried for his safety. But the boys all made it home safely, and the trip drew enough local notoriety to be remembered more than a half-century later.
In 1912, while recalling his childhood adventure, and seeing many automobiles pass by, Seaman Mead couldn’t help but complain about the new invention. “I’ve got an automobile,” Mead said, “but I would not sell our old horse for anything. You can’t depend on these new inventions. Why, only last Wednesday, in that severe storm, an auto party was held up on this hill for over an hour while the driver of the car was wrestling with the tire. I believe in sticking to the horse even if it is a little old-fashioned.”