The Connecticut Cold Case Unit was established in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney in 1998 with the goal of focusing special investigative efforts on unsolved murders and other crimes that have gone “cold.”
Though other states and jurisdictions have cold case units, “We’re a little different,” says Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney John F. Fahey, who oversees the unit. “A lot of states start off with just having police officers run it. So, for example, New York City has a Cold Case Unit, with just detectives running it. If they think they have something that requires a search warrant or an arrest warrant, they’re going to go see district attorneys down there. We try to take a multi-disciplinary approach.”
Connecticut’s 10-member unit, which was expanded beginning in 2018, includes Fahey, another state’s attorney and multiple inspectors from the office of the Chief State’s Attorney, two Hartford Police detectives, and a member of the state Department of Corrections security division. The unit’s cross-discipline approach leads to cohesion between investigators and state’s attorneys, its leader says, and the Department of Correction’s involvement gives the unit a window into the prison population, where incarcerated people may have information about unsolved crimes.
It has gotten results.
In 2019 the unit’s work led to convictions in three murders as well as a double murder case. In 2020 the unit added a second state’s attorney in addition to Fahey, but the pandemic shutdowns delayed the start of jury trials. However, the unit continues to investigate cases and bring charges against suspects in murders as well as other crimes.
Though the unit investigates cases across Connecticut and also works with investigators from municipalities across the state, Hartford often ends up requiring the unit’s attention.
The unit utilizes the latest DNA technology as well as old-fashioned, shoe-leather investigating.
When investigators tell families they have arrested someone or are close to arresting someone, Fahey says that many respond the same way. “The first thing they say to us is we thought everyone had forgotten except for us.”