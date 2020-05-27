Dr. Chef Nate (his Instagram handle) first appeared on my radar during a segment on NBC Connecticut’s CT Live where he was sharing a recipe for a healthy artichoke dip to prepare for March Madness. The 27-year-old even had on his Michigan sweatshirt in anticipation of an NCAA tournament that would soon be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He would soon have a lot more than artichoke dip on his plate.
You’re from Michigan?
Small town — Muskegon, Michigan. I did undergrad in Ann Arbor ...
Did you know since you were a little kid that you wanted to go to the University of Michigan?
I can you tell you I knew I definitely didn’t want to go to Michigan State. That much I knew. That was enough for me.
How long were you in medical school before you realized that wasn’t enough and you needed to go to culinary school simultaneously?
Wow, that’s a really good way to put that because that’s exactly how I felt. It was during my second year, because during your second year of medical school things get kind of intense and you really have to spend from the moment you wake up to the moment you go to bed studying. I was enjoying what I was learning but like you said, it wasn’t enough. Second year of med school is where I really started researching how to go to culinary school and expand my knowledge in food so that I could help my patients in the future.
Usually something from childhood gives chefs a love of food and of cooking. What’s your story?
I never realized my family was that unique compared to other families I grew up around, but we were a huge food family, which I now realize. My grandpa grew 70 beefsteak tomato plants in his backyard, we had a huge garden every year where we would grow cantaloupe, pumpkins, squash, corn, all kinds of cool garden stuff. Every August we’d go to the farmers market as a family and get the Red Haven peaches, which were only available for one week. Just from a very young age, this love of good food and willing to go out of your way and put in the extra effort to get it.
You play the piano and sing also?
That’s true. That’s been a fun, creative outlet too during all this madness.
Is that also something you’ve been doing since you were little?
Yeah, very similar story. My mom was forced by her mom, my grandma, to play the piano. She had to practice 30 minutes a day seven days a week; or I should say she had to sit at the piano bench 30 minutes a day seven days a week, because she would do somersaults and just mess around. And she hated it. So when she had kids she said, “I promise I will never force them to take music lessons.” So she didn’t. She taught us the basics on the piano and if you were interested you could explore it a bit more. I was really trying to teach myself a lot, pressing her for knowledge, which had been waning over the years. By seventh grade she asked if I wanted to take piano lessons. I started taking them in middle school through the end of high school. I didn’t really get into singing until afterward.
Well, it’s awkward for teenage boys with the voice always cracking and changing.
[Laughs] That’s exactly right. Sometimes you just gotta wait till it settles out before you can really bring it out for a test drive.
To make our readers feel a little bit better about themselves, what are some things you’re bad at?
My aunt always likes to remind people that I’m a horrible, horrible bowler. I’m always happy to hit 100. I played soccer for a long time growing up, broke my leg playing that, and that was the end of my career. I’m very bad at cutting avocados; despite being a chef there’s still many things I can’t do in the kitchen. Getting the pit out is the hard part. That’s how everyone cuts their hands and I’m one of those people. Twenty percent of the time I know I’m gonna end up with an injury.
Is that why you wanted to be a doctor, so you could fix your cooking injuries?
[Laughs] Yeah, exactly right. Stitching myself up.
Any good stories from working with Dr. Oz?
It was really fun the time that I got to go with him to The Rachael Ray Show. I produced some of the segments for when he went on her show and came up with some recipes. It was my job backstage to teach Rachael Ray and Dr. Oz how to make these recipes that I had come up with behind the scenes for his book that he was launching.
You’re wrapping up your first-year residency at Yale. This is a hell of a time and part of the country to get your feet wet in.
Sure is. It’s pretty crazy to have lived in Michigan my entire life and then to have moved to the state that was the final state to ease restrictions in light of coronavirus. We got hit really hard here and I think family back home is struggling to understand what we’re all going through. It’s been a wild ride.
You recorded a video of yourself playing piano and singing Bill Withers’ Lean on Me when you got home from your night shift after admitting your first COVID patient. A couple weeks later Withers died, and you posted the video.
At that time we had been waiting for it to start for a couple weeks. We saw what was happening in New York and we saw what was happening in Seattle, and we just knew it was only a matter of time before it came to us. Once that first patient of mine arrived in the ICU, it was like, OK, this is how it all begins. It was a really powerful moment for everyone in the ICU; this is the beginning of something we’re never going to forget. So that’s when I went home and recorded that song. Since then, to no one’s surprise, I worked four or so weeks in the ICU and the vast majority of my patients have been COVID patients. So it’s totally changed the face of medicine for right now.
What’s the feeling going into work, knowing what you’re walking into?
It’s different for everyone. For me, I was lucky. I admitted that one patient into the ICU and then after that I had two weeks of vacation that had been scheduled more than a year in advance. I offered to come into work during that time and push the vacation off until later, but they said no, we want to keep you healthy. Stay at home so in a couple weeks, if people are sick, then you can be healthy and working. So I had two weeks to really reflect after seeing that first patient. How is my life going to be different when I go into work? What things am I risking? What precautions am I going to take? What are the best- and worst-case scenarios for work and my health over the next couple of months? I had to really reflect on that, and dig deep into my faith and rely on friends and family. I came to the conclusion that I would don my PPE, work every day, do my best not to get coronavirus, but if I did get it then that’s just what I signed up for. And it was worth it to try to bring as many people as possible back to their normal healthy selves. That was a risk I decided was worth taking.