WESTPORT — As more knowledge of the medical benefits of Cannabidiol becomes known, a new business will look to bring these positive benefits to town.
New England Hemp Farm, a store for health and wellness products containing CBD, will open its Westport location on Nov. 1 at 136 Main St. While some may still be in the dark of the positive aspects of CBD, New England Hemp Farm’s store manager Colin Bannon has personally seen its benefits.
The 2013 Staples High School graduate said by his senior year of college he had developed a bad back and shoulder due to years of weight-lifting and athletics. Bannon, a three-time All-American for lacrosse at Endicott College, found little success in typical rehab methods.
“Nothing was working. Then one of my doctors said ‘you should to try CBD,’” the 24-year-old Westport native recalled. “After the first two- or three-weeks I immediately started to feel better.”
Bannon said over the course of three months he soon noticed his back and shoulder bothered him less.
“From where I was to where I’m at is like night-and-day,” he said. “This is the best I’ve felt and been since I was 18-years-old.”
At New England Hemp Farm the business will look to bring similar benefits to the town’s residents. The business will offer intensive relief rub oil, CBD drops, liquid capsules and more.
Bannon said CBD is a compound found in hemp plants with very limited THC in it and can be a health supplement.
