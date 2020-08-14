Nikki Glaser has been doing stand-up comedy for almost two decades, has starred in multiple TV shows, hosted her own radio shows and podcasts, and is a regular on the Comedy Central celebrity roasts. But all of that disappeared when the pandemic hit and comedians’ careers went on an unplanned summer hiatus. Glaser is finally getting back on the road this month for four days of outdoor sets, which she will cap off on Aug. 30 at South Farms in Morris.
What’s the life of a comedian been like for the past five months?
It has been a huge adjustment because I’m not able to get on stage every night, which was such a cathartic activity. It was almost like brushing my teeth. I got on stage every single night and I didn’t realize how bad my breath can be if I am not doing it every day. Trying to figure out other ways to express myself and to get not only my feelings worked out but to get the attention that I was craving, that I craved every single day on that scale. I took it for granted, for sure, and now I’m readjusting to a life where I’m trying to find means of creativity and seeking approval from strangers that I haven’t had to do before.
How did you keep your stand-up sharp?
Uhhh, you don’t. It’s definitely not as sharp as it was. There’s no way around that, but it’s made me approach it differently. I can’t rely on writing on stage anymore, which is how I used to write; going on stage every night and eventually jokes would just come out because I was doing it so much. Now I have to get back into notebooks and writing down my thoughts and calling friends and working on material in a more arduous, less fun; more like I’m a student again and not an expert.
Have you done any outdoor shows yet?
No, I haven’t actually. I’m a little nervous about the fact that my act tends to be a little risque, so I’m like, oh my god, are there gonna be squirrels that are offended? It’s weird to do your seedy nightclub act in a beautiful setting with foliage and god’s creatures scurrying about. But I will adjust. It’s gonna be interesting what kind of comedy comes out of me in the moment. I’m sure it’s all gonna translate pretty well because stand-up is stand-up. If it’s funny, it’s funny. But it’s definitely going to be an experience like no other, and also one that I hope to never forget or have to do again. Hopefully this is just a one-time deal, because although I like going to outdoor concerts and I love music festivals, I don’t think that comedy is best done outdoors. But it’s all we have now, so I’m gonna make the most of it and hopefully have a great time.
On the website it says it’s an all-ages show. I was curious when I saw that.
That must be a mistake.
You might wanna get that adjusted.
I mean, if something’s changed in terms of what kind of material children are into. If children have developed a darker sense of humor since not going to school, then possibly. But I’m still going to talk about adult issues and I’m definitely not gonna shy away from doing the act that I was working on prior to the pandemic.
It must be every comic’s dream when they’re first starting out to someday play South Farms in Morris, Connecticut.
[Laughs] Yeah, I think I’m gonna end it all after this show, because it doesn’t get better than that. Not because it’s so depressing but because truly that’s the top of the world. None of this was planned. None of this was foreseeable. So much of everyone’s life you could not have predicted six months ago, and me performing in Morris, Connecticut, is definitely one of those unpredictable — I wouldn’t have believed it had you told me. But I’m excited for the opportunity to perform, and it might be better than I think it’s gonna be. It might be super fun, or it might be a disaster, but it’s definitely gonna be worth seeing either way.
You started doing stand-up around 18. Was there a moment when you knew you would be able to absolutely make this your career?
Almost immediately to be honest with you, because I’m someone who never — I never didn’t think I would make it. I had to believe I would. It wasn’t even faking it till I made it, I knew I wasn’t good initially, but I knew I had promise. I knew that all the signs were there that if I worked hard enough this could happen. So I kept at it. But there were definitely times where I questioned if it would ever happen. I gave myself a timeline. I asked my parents to financially be there for me; not completely support me but have my back until the age of 27. I said I just need like nine years. I don’t know why I put 27, I think that’s when most celebrities die. So I’ll just die if I don’t make it. I’ll be in the 27 Club if I don’t make it. I gave them that number and that was the year that I got my first TV show and was able to be financially independent and not ask them to cover my overdraft fees. I stuck to it. It was not easy and I couldn’t have done it without them. But I always knew that I would make it. Now that I’ve made it, do I know that I can sustain it? That’s another question. Once you’ve made it, it doesn’t mean you can just keep it. I didn’t realize that. I thought once you made it you could kind of relax and coast, but you have to work even harder than you did on the way up in many ways just to stay relevant.
You’ve talked openly about anxiety and depression. Is performing on stage therapeutic for you?
Yes. Everything falls away when I’m performing. I can be feeling physically ill, I can be depressed, I can be nervous or heartbroken, any feeling I have, nauseous, and then the second I grab the microphone it goes away. It’s bizarre, because I’m someone who can be very deeply insecure and question everything and feel like, oh I’m such a fraud, I’m not really that funny, what am I doing. But the second I grab the microphone it evaporates. It really is like medicine for me a lot of times. I know sometimes when I’m feeling depressed and down I need to either get on stage or I need to write a joke or something that takes me out of it. Comedy has saved my life in a lot of ways.
It’s hard to fathom because you’d think those feelings would prevent you from even trying to get on stage.
Yeah, and they can a lot of times. I was so depressed and directionless before I found stand-up I just didn’t know what I was going to do with my life. I thought I was going to probably kill myself one day. So I was desperate for anything, and enough people told me I was funny and that I should do comedy that I was like, I might as well. And I had conquered my fear of performing in front of groups of people in seventh grade. When I would give presentations in class I would have insomnia for a couple weeks beforehand. I would be shaking so violently that kids would make fun of me. I would always try to give presentations that I could do in the dark, like I would always do dioramas that would glow in the dark so I could perform without them seeing me shake. I chose to conquer that fear. I forced myself to try out for the play, and then I eventually forced myself to perform. It was the scariest thing I’ve ever done. It was the last thing I ever wanted to do, but I knew that was the only way I was going to get over it. I had to run into the fear. I approach a lot of things in my life that way. When something scares me I dive right in to get over it. And it actually works.
When you say it doesn’t matter how you’re feeling, as soon as you grab the mic all that stuff goes away, that made me think of the Amy Schumer documentary.
Yes, yes! Where she can be throwing up and then she goes onstage. There’s something about the adrenaline, there’s something about the pressure to give a good show, that it isn’t about you. This is like a selfless thing you’re doing so you’re kind of out-of-body. It’s the weirdest thing but I think a lot of performers report the same kind of hypnotic state on stage that makes you forget about the rest of the world. It also is a reason why people perform all the time. I think it takes you out of your own misery in your own life. It honestly can be detrimental because if you spend your life performing you never have to deal with your feelings. And that’s a lot of what I did before the pandemic. I was performing every single night and not really ever being alone with my thoughts, not wanting to feel any sort of uncomfortability. At any time I was alone in my apartment I would go live on Instagram. I never wanted to stop performing because when I did, you have to suddenly be alone with your own thoughts, and that’s extremely painful. So a lot of times when I see these guys that do 7-hour sets or they’re on stage for hours at a time — you’re like wow, they love stand-up. I’m like no, they just hate their own inner voices or their families at home who they’re abandoning right now. You’re running from something up there. Thankfully it’s really fun and can make you lots of money and people are entertained by it, but I think it can also be a mask for looking at your true emotions.
Do you feel like you’re in a better place now than you were five months ago because you were forced to deal with this stuff?
Yeah, in some ways I am in a better place. In some ways it’s a lot harder because my life has kinda blown up. I live in St. Louis now with my parents. Not only did my career completely evaporate but so did my social life because all of my friends are comedians, all of my friends revolved around my work schedule, I had a radio show, I was doing stand-up every night, so I’ve had to recalibrate and try to focus on what really matters to me. I’m happier now because I’m more well rested and I spend more time with myself so I’m getting to know myself, which is something that I’ve avoided for 15 years. But there’s also really painful parts of that and there’s stuff that I miss about the life I led before the world went to shit.
Getting back to the Schumer thing, I would love to watch a documentary about every stand-up in the months leading up to filming a special. Just to see where that material comes from and the evolution of how they perform.
Her documentary inspired me in a lot of ways. I’m looking into having a documentary series or a reality show following my life now. Because I feel like I’m going through a massive change that’s gonna lead to a really special hour of material. So I want to document that process too because I found it fascinating as well. Even though I’m pretty aware of what comedians go through to get material, even I found it to be captivating.
Can a comic be close friends with someone who isn’t funny?
Yes, totally. A lot of comedians actually aren’t that funny. They’re just smart and they figure out a way to be funny. It’s not easy to be friends with someone who isn’t funny, but we come from families of people that aren’t funny. We have so many comedian friends, sometimes it’s nice to take a break from that because there’s something kind of annoying about being around people who are funny all the time. Sometimes you want to talk about real stuff and get serious and not have a punchline every 20 seconds.
Have you noticed changes in the attitudes toward women from powerful people in show business over the past few years?
I think that women are still looked upon as only valuable for a small window of time. As a 36-year-old woman I’m even more aware of it than ever that I have to work that much harder to be funny and interesting. People don’t wanna hear from an aging woman that often. We’re put out to pasture pretty young. I don’t think it’s gotten better. I think women are still just valued more for their looks than their talent and that’s why we have to work so much harder. And that’s why so many of us are so talented, because we see the clock ticking and we know that we have to prove that we’re worthy of being listened to if we’re not bangable anymore.