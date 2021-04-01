In honor of Connecticut Magazine’s 50th anniversary year, throughout 2021 State Historian Walter Woodward is highlighting some of the moments that have helped shaped our state throughout its history.

April 6, 2004

Just one day after Jim Calhoun’s UConn Huskies won the NCAA men’s basketball national championship by beating Georgia Tech, 82-73, Geno Auriemma’s team captured the NCAA women’s national championship with a 70-61 victory over the University of Tennessee. It was the first time in the history of NCAA Division I basketball the same school won both the men’s and women’s titles in the same year.

April 12, 1892

George Canfield Blickensderfer patented the first successful portable typewriter. With their minimalist design and unique keyboard layout, “Blicks” from Blickensderfer’s factory in Stamford helped Connecticut become a world leader in typewriter manufacture and innovation.

April 23, 1817

How do you spell sustainable? In 1817, Noah Webster warned Americans of a looming environmental crisis — they were running out of wood. “Our country cannot sustain the present consumption of wood … ” he insisted. “We must … adapt our manner of life to our circumstances.”

April 21, 1910

Author and satirist Samuel Langhorne Clemens, aka Mark Twain, died at his home “Stormfield” in Redding. He was 74. For once, rumors of his death were not greatly exaggerated.

April 19, 1939

Connecticut became the last state in the U.S. to ratify the U.S. Constitution’s Bill of Rights. Connecticut had voted in favor of ratification back in 1789, but a procedural problem kept the vote from becoming official. Then bureaucracy kicked in, resulting in a small delay of 150 years.

April 27, 1777

One day after British troops destroyed the Continental Army’s supply depot in Danbury, Patriot soldiers and militiamen struck back in the Battle of Ridgefield. In December 2019, while working in a Ridgefield basement, workmen discovered the skeletons of four men thought to have died in that encounter.

April 30, 1999

In 1999, only months after securing generous incentives from the state General Assembly to build a new stadium along the Connecticut River, Robert Kraft announced he was pulling out of his widely publicized deal to move the New England Patriots football team to Hartford. His announcement four days later that he had accepted a counteroffer from Massachusetts to build a new stadium in Foxborough convinced many Connecticans they’d been part of a trick play.

April 15, 1817

After traveling to Europe to study methods of communicating with and educating the hearing impaired, the Rev. Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc, a deaf French priest who had developed a “sign language” for the deaf, established in Hartford what is today called the American School for the Deaf, the first permanent institution in the U.S. dedicated to the education of deaf people.