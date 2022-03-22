I’m sure very few people revel in their home’s guest bedroom as much as I do. And even fewer with a son who does likewise. But Ben and I are elated with the Beatles “museum” we created there. Ironically, had it not been for the emergence of COVID-19, we wouldn’t have had one of our most rewarding father-son adventures ever.
Overnighters here better not be big into the Rolling Stones, because all four walls are filled with Beatles memorabilia. There are circa-1960s photos, posters, album covers, 45s and LPs, magazine covers, trading cards, movie stills from A Hard Day’s Night and Help! and more.
Some of the best times in life are ones you never anticipate. In 2020, Ben, our only child, was a senior at UConn, home for spring break. With the spread of the virus, all classes went remote for the rest of the semester, and graduation was an online-only ceremony.
He’d landed a job in New York and was to move to the city shortly, but then his company went to an indefinite work-from-home policy. So after four years in dorms and summers spent interning for firms out of state, he was now back in his childhood bedroom, with happy-fish decals on the walls, shoe boxes crammed with Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering cards in the closet and children’s books on shelves. At age 65, I was suddenly home days as well, transitioning from office nine-to-fiver to freelance writer after my former company was sold and I was bon voyaged, along with many others.
With a loose daily structure while sheltering in place, the internet suddenly got a lot more of my attention. I came across a three-part eBay auction in which well over 1,000 items from the estate of Paul Goresh, a legendary Beatles fanatic and collector, were to be sold. A great many were first-generation vintage photographs that originally appeared in American magazines like 16, Tiger Beat and Teen, as well as British newspapers.
As the Beatles provided the continual soundtrack for my life, I decided to bid on a photo of the Fab Four smiling broadly before receiving achievement medals from Queen Elizabeth II in 1965. And I won!
When I showed Ben, he loved it and wanted to take part. Don’t ask me how, but his music of choice was also classic rock. Our four years of driving back and forth from Westport to Storrs countless times always included listening to bands from the ’60s and ’70s, bless his heart.
We bid on and won a sweet shot of John Lennon with first wife Cynthia, both glowing at a formal evening affair. Then one of Paul McCartney with girlfriend Jane Asher at a cocktail party.
Along with adding the records, posters, cards and group shots, it was Ben’s idea to try for pictures of the other Beatles with their love interests. Most of the time we lost to higher bidders, but there was always more to come, as the listings would carry on for well over a year.
Every afternoon we would watch the end of an auction, and see what was next up for sale. We strategized which pictures to bid on and how high to go. Sometimes we’d disagree, but more than once he correctly talked me out of bidding too much. Ben was also busy working, but each Beatles session together was the highlight of my day, again interacting happily with my son like we’d done nonstop during his childhood.
We got a hilarious shot of a full-bearded Ringo Starr with wife Maureen on their way to Elizabeth Taylor’s birthday party, and one of George Harrison with then-girlfriend Pattie Boyd on the set of A Hard Day’s Night, where they met. We themed that part of our growing collection The Birds & the Beatles, “bird” being the uniquely British slang for a pretty young woman in those days.
We followed up by winning photos of the boys in their next relationships: Paul with Linda Eastman, John with Yoko Ono, George with Olivia Arias, and Ringo with Barbara Bach.
The auctions finally came to a close in mid-2021, after which I framed everything myself, creating our Beatles homage in the guest room.
Ben’s firm is close to having employees back in the office, at least part of the week. And he is again planning a move into Manhattan. All good things, of course. But when he’s left and I’m alone in the room we joyfully curated together, I know that, along with the wonderful memories, there will be a bit of wistfulness that he’s gone. Just like the Beatles.