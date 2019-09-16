Here are some events that took place around the state over the summer.

In June the Palace Theatre in Stamford welcomed five-time Grammy Award-winner Dionne Warwick for the nonprofit’s 10th annual gala, which raised $120,000 to support the organization and its arts education programs.

0625 The Palace_2019 Gala Colangelo Warwick Moran.jpg

From left, Palace Theatre Director of Development Lisa Colangelo, Dionne Warwick and Palace Theatre President and CEO Michael Moran.
0625 The Palace_Gala Moran Colangelo Widland.jpg

From left, Michael Moran (of Greenwich), President and CEO, The Palace Theatre; Lisa Colangelo (of Port Chester), Director of Development, The Palace Theatre; Michael Widland (of Weston), Chairman of the Board of Directors, The Palace Theatre.
0625 The Palace_2019 Gala Committee.jpg

The committee for the Palace Theatre's 10th annual gala.

In July the Community Renewal Team hosted its 10th annual Tee-Off with Women golf tournament at Tunxis Country Club in Farmington. The event raised over $25,000 in support of CRT’s Women’s Empowerment Center in Hartford.

0718_CRT_TeeOff2019_Group3.jpg

From left, tournament winners Jackie Bernstein, Anne Mahoney and MaryBeth Curtis.

In June the Connecticut Women’s Golf Association celebrated the 100th anniversary of its founding with an anniversary tournament and luncheon.

0628a Presidents.jpg

Back row from left, association presidents Mary Moore, Carol Galbraith, Robin Bickerstaff, Linda Kaye, Hannah Steel, Jeanine Marcucci, Norma Noyes and Karen Bunting. Front row from left, Roseann Nygard, Ginger Broadbent, Fanchon Cartin and Sara Papa.

More than 100 local students and members of Abilis attend the second annual Together We Shine red carpet event in June at the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich. The roaring-twenties-themed event was put on by the Greenwich Junior United Way in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich and the Greenwich YWCA for Abilis.

0709_Abilis_ToWeShine_2019_Wendy Sullivan & Susie Figgie.jpg

From left, Wendy Sullivan & Susie Figgie at Together We Shine.
0709_Abilis_ToWeShine_2019_Virginia & Brinkley Blum.jpg

From left, Virginia & Brinkley Blum at Together We Shine.

 
0709_Abilis_ToWeShine_2019_Margaret Makuck.jpg

Margaret Makuck at Together We Shine.
0709_Abilis_ToWeShine_2019_Daniella Annunziata and Danny Clarke.jpg

Daniella Annunziata and Danny Clarke at Together We Shine.
0709_Abilis_ToWeShine_2019_Jean Michael Laurore & Paige Smith.jpg

Jean Michael Laurore & Paige Smith at Together We Shine.

