Planet Connecticut: The State of Our Environment

Before Europeans arrived in what is today Connecticut, Native Americans cut and burned forestland to grow crops and nurture populations of game. By 1850, more than two-thirds of the state had been clear-cut for settlement and agriculture. Our environment was further transformed when the Industrial Revolution turned Connecticut’s wild rivers into open sewers and interrupted their flow with thousands of dams. Today there are an estimated 4,400 dams statewide; most are small and privately owned.

Environmental changes, then and now, have consequences. By 1850 Atlantic salmon had vanished from Connecticut waters and white-tailed deer and many other common species were scarce, if not extirpated altogether. Wolves, bears, beavers, wild turkeys and moose were long gone.

Or take lobsters, which were once so abundant in Long Island Sound they would wash ashore in piles 2 feet high. But what was so easily obtained was little valued — Native Americans gathered lobsters to fertilize their crops and bait their fishhooks, while colonists deemed them as fodder for the help: indentured servants and enslaved people, and for children and prisoners, too. Today, lobsters largely have departed from Connecticut waters. The commercial harvest declined 97 percent from 1998 to 2019, according to the Connecticut Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ). Long Island Sound is steadily warming, and commercially viable lobster populations are now found elsewhere in New England, at least for the time being.

Not everything has changed so dramatically, of course. Roughly 60 percent of Connecticut is forestland, home to most of the creatures that colonists encountered 400 years ago. The landscape also boasts open spaces, pristine habitats and parks — places protected in perpetuity by government or private organizations (NGOs) for the benefit of indigenous species, and recreating taxpayers. The state’s first nonprofit conservation NGO, the Connecticut Forest & Park Association, was founded in 1895. The first state forest was established in 1903, the inaugural state park in 1914; today those numbers stand at 32 and 107 respectively.

The state has set an ambitious goal of building on that legacy by preserving in total more than one fifth (21 percent) of its landmass from development by 2023 — just over half of that thanks to nonprofits, which abound hereabouts. With existing and recent acquisitions combined, Connecticut is more than three-quarters of the way there. The next giant step would be “30x30,” preserving 30 percent by 2030, something that has been proposed for the nation as a whole.

Whatever its current challenges, and there are many, Connecticut has a proud environmental tradition. Even as far back as 1648, the colony banned deer hunting for a spell because the species was in decline. As Connecticut waterways deteriorated during the 19th century — some would change color to brown or black and be awash in schools of dead fish downstream of cities and manufacturing plants — the Connecticut General Assembly began to take action, if belatedly.

What is the CEQ? The Connecticut Council on Environmental Quality is an independent, 50-year old advisory and oversight body consisting of nine members: five appointed by the governor and two each by the speaker of the state House and president pro tempore of the state Senate. It advises state agencies on the impact of proposed construction projects, investigates citizen complaints and alleged violations of environmental laws and issues an annual report on the condition of Connecticut’s environment. For more information, go to portal.ct.gov/ceq.

But it wasn’t until the 1960s that the state passed a comprehensive clean water act and banned the pesticide DDT, although both actions came years before the feds got around to it. In 1971 the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection was created, one of the first in the nation, just as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was being established.

Fifty years ago the state’s groundbreaking Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Act became the law of the land. As a result, rivers and streams are dramatically cleaner — many now fishable and swimmable again. Despite being the nation’s fifth most densely populated state and the unfortunate recipient of unhealthy air emigrating from the west as well as tainted waters flowing from the north, Connecticut remains a remarkably wild and scenic place, where citizens coexist with species such as deer, bears, beavers, moose, American shad, coyotes, seals, whales and bald eagles, many of which have recovered over time.

But if things, on balance, are better today than they were 50 years ago, there are serious challenges, and changes, ahead. Among them:

A study published last year in the scientific journal Climate reports that temperatures in Southern New England are rising faster than the national average — and are already up 2.7 degrees F (1.5 degrees C) since 1900.

The amount of developed land in Connecticut increased by 20 percent from 1990 to 2015, according to the Connecticut CEQ.

The state lists 624 species of flora and fauna as either endangered, threatened or species of concern here, including many songbirds, pollinating bees and eight species of bats, hawks and owls, and several kinds of turtles. A recent study led by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology reported that the aggregate population of birds in North America has declined by about 3 billion individuals, or nearly 30 percent, since 1970.

Connecticut experienced nearly a month of bad air days in 2021 (more than in 2020), thanks in part to smoke wafting in from the record wildfires out West.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is a shadow of its former self; it has fewer staff and resources today than a decade ago despite having more on its plate. And this is the year of the “silver tsunami,” when more than 350 of some 900 employees are eligible to retire.

What follows is a look at Connecticut’s environment, good and bad, broken down into key areas: our water, our air, conservation, climate change, and last but hardly least, activism: what citizens and nonprofits are doing to make a difference.

“We have accomplished so much to improve the state’s environment and enhance natural resource conservation since the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection was created in 1971,” says current DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes. “That’s a legacy we should all be proud of. That said, our job is not done, and it may be more daunting than ever because of climate change, because of the insufficient progress made in past years in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

