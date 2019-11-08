The University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford held its annual Distinguished Alumni Awards Ceremony at the Hartford Golf Club on Sept. 20. Kathleen McGrath Fitts '79, Assistant Vice President and Senior Corporate Council for Liberty Mutual Group in Boston, Mass., received the Mary Rosa McDonough Award for her distinction in her professional field and outstanding service to her local community. Maureen Gorman ’86, managing director at Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. in New York, received the Business and Entrepreneurial Award for her talent in seeing new opportunities and developing those into a successful business.

2019 Distinguished Alumni Awards Ceremony

From left, Kathleen McGrath Fitts ’79, USJ President Rhona Free and Maureen Gorman ‘86. 

In September the American Clock & Watch Museum in Bristol hosted its third annual Wine, Women & Watches gala featuring a silent auction, prize drawings, and wines from Beringer Vineyards.  

From left, sponsor guests Laura Minor, Amy Breakstone, MD, and Linda Beck of CCOG Women’s Health Group, with Andy Adams of Bristol Hospital. 

The 2019 Greenwich Wine + Food Festival took place in September at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park in Greenwich. The 9th annual event included tastings and samples, demonstrations by celebrity chefs and local talent, book signings, live musical performances from Michael Franti & Spearhead and Little Big Town, all to benefit Norwalk-based Food Rescue US and the Town of Greenwich Parks & Recreation Foundation. Martha Stewart was honored during the event's opening-night gala for her contributions to the culinary industry and her philanthropic work.

From left, Chef Lindsay Perkins, Chef David Rose, Chef Jessica Tom, Martha Stewart, Suni Unger (Founder and CEO of Greenwich Wine + Food & Serendipity magazine), Chef Marc Murphy and Geoffrey Zakarian.

Watertown resident Brian Flaherty received honorary recognition at the 94th annual meeting of the Watertown Foundation held at the Watertown Golf Club.  Flaherty, currently executive vice president of Hartford-based Sullivan & LeShane Public Relations, was honored for his long-term commitment to his hometown and state. A former eight-term member and Deputy Minority Leader of the Connecticut House of Representatives, serving from 1989 to 2003, Flaherty also spent six years on the state Board of Governors for Higher Education. 

From left, Margaret Durkee, outgoing president of the Watertown Foundation, with Melanie Flaherty, Brian Flaherty and Lisa Flaherty Baker.

On October 5 the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum held its Roaring Twenties Gala, featuring a special theatrical presentation by Play With Your Food, a sneak peek of the Mansion’s new contemporary art exhibition, The Trained Eye: The Art of Railroads & Stations curated by Trustees Gail Ingis and Julyen Norman, and honoring Trustee and Rowayton resident Port Draper for his preservation activities and support of the museum.

From left, Jackson Kuhl, Kristie Kuhl, Kristen Adams and LMMM Trustee Douglas Adams.
Amy Kule and gala co-chair Gail Candlin.
LMMM Trustee Miklos Koleszar, Dr. Michele Koleszar. Mary Ann Genuario and Robert Genuario.
From left, William Beery, Katie Beery, Kathy Draper, LMMM National Legacy Award Recipient and Trustee Port Draper, Emily Weinberg and Zachary Weinberg.
Artistic Director of Play With Your Food Carole Schweid, LMMM Executive Director Susan Gilgore and Dr. Gavin McLeod.
John Wasilewski, LMMM Trustee Mimi Findlay, Nic Aldana and David Parker.
Sandy Whitton, Lucia Rilling, Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling and Brett Whitton.

