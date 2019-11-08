The University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford held its annual Distinguished Alumni Awards Ceremony at the Hartford Golf Club on Sept. 20. Kathleen McGrath Fitts '79, Assistant Vice President and Senior Corporate Council for Liberty Mutual Group in Boston, Mass., received the Mary Rosa McDonough Award for her distinction in her professional field and outstanding service to her local community. Maureen Gorman ’86, managing director at Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. in New York, received the Business and Entrepreneurial Award for her talent in seeing new opportunities and developing those into a successful business.
In September the American Clock & Watch Museum in Bristol hosted its third annual Wine, Women & Watches gala featuring a silent auction, prize drawings, and wines from Beringer Vineyards.
The 2019 Greenwich Wine + Food Festival took place in September at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park in Greenwich. The 9th annual event included tastings and samples, demonstrations by celebrity chefs and local talent, book signings, live musical performances from Michael Franti & Spearhead and Little Big Town, all to benefit Norwalk-based Food Rescue US and the Town of Greenwich Parks & Recreation Foundation. Martha Stewart was honored during the event's opening-night gala for her contributions to the culinary industry and her philanthropic work.
Watertown resident Brian Flaherty received honorary recognition at the 94th annual meeting of the Watertown Foundation held at the Watertown Golf Club. Flaherty, currently executive vice president of Hartford-based Sullivan & LeShane Public Relations, was honored for his long-term commitment to his hometown and state. A former eight-term member and Deputy Minority Leader of the Connecticut House of Representatives, serving from 1989 to 2003, Flaherty also spent six years on the state Board of Governors for Higher Education.
On October 5 the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum held its Roaring Twenties Gala, featuring a special theatrical presentation by Play With Your Food, a sneak peek of the Mansion’s new contemporary art exhibition, The Trained Eye: The Art of Railroads & Stations curated by Trustees Gail Ingis and Julyen Norman, and honoring Trustee and Rowayton resident Port Draper for his preservation activities and support of the museum.