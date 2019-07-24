Are you attending a benefit gala, awards celebration or garden party? How about a sci-fi or comic convention? Make sure you get noticed by sending us your photos! Email them to steppingout@connecticutmag.com along with a brief description of the occasion.

This article appeared in the August 2019 issue of Connecticut Magazine. You can subscribe here, or find the current issue on sale here. Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest and greatest content from Connecticut Magazine delivered right to your inbox. Got a question or comment? Email editor@connecticutmag.com, or contact us on Facebook @connecticutmagazine or Twitter @connecticutmag.