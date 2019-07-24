The Shubert Theatre in New Haven held its Next Stop: New Haven fundraiser in April, featuring rising stars of Broadway and cuisine from some of the hottest restaurants in New Haven. From left, Jennifer and Alexander Clark, who presented the theater with its largest-ever individual gift of $1.5 million; and Shubert Theatre Executive Director John Fisher.
Silvermine Arts Center presented its fourth annual Living Art Awards in May at the Stamford Yacht Club. From left, Silvermine Director of Strategy and Development Robin Jaffee Frank, Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling and his wife Lucia, and Sophia Gevas, director of outreach education.
From left, Silvermine honorees Fran Meehan (artist award), Pamela Davis (legacy award) and Svetlin Tchakarov of Diageo (corporate honoree).
Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven held its 2019 gala, an evening with Laura Benanti, the Tony Award-winning star of My Fair Lady, in June. From left, Long Wharf Managing Director Joshua Borenstein, Board Chair Laura Pappano, Benanti and Artistic Director Jacob G. Padrón.
Marketing agency Adams & Knight recently received three Telly Awards for financial services and healthcare video marketing. From left, Marc McFarland, SVP financial services marketing; Frank Marchese, agency photographer; Eric Levesque, director of video/broadcast production; Frank Kelleher, videographer/editor; Reem Nouh, SVP healthcare marketing.
Ability Beyond’s Enchanted Forest Gala in June raised $550,000 for programs and services for 3,000 people with disabilities. From left, Jordan Young of Bridgewater, John Loehr of Ridgefield, Ability Beyond President Jane Davis and Ridgefield resident and First Selectman Rudy Marconi.
The University of Saint Joseph held its annual gala, Imagine … The Sky’s The Limit at the Connecticut Convention Center in June. From left, Dr. Anthony De Jesús, associate professor of social work and equitable community practice at USJ; Dr. Madeline Pérez De Jesús, associate professor of social work and director of the Institute for Latino Community Practice at USJ; Fox 61 news anchor and gala emcee Amanda Raus; USJ President Dr. Rhona Free; and Gengras Center School parents and donors Noraleen and Scott LeClaire.