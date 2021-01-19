Jessica Pizzano and Su Hintz know that when someone loses a loved one to murder, that trauma will be a part of their life forever. Pizzano is director of victim services and Hintz is a victim advocate at Survivors of Homicide Inc., a Wethersfield-based nonprofit that advocates on behalf of the families of violent crimes.
“We are the only organization in the state that specifically works with secondary survivors of homicide and one of a handful in the entire country,” Pizzano says. They run support groups and offer one-on-one counseling. “We do home visits. I’ll go sit with people in their houses, in a restaurant, wherever they feel most comfortable. We could just talk about anything, about their loss, or just about things that are going on in their life.”
They also help guide victims’ families through the legal proceedings that often follow a murder, going with them to court dates and helping them understand and navigate the long investigative and legal process. “They hear things on the street in their neighborhoods and they get frustrated and [wonder] why aren’t the police doing something,” says Hintz, noting that she and Pizzano can help explain to family members that police can’t reveal details of a case because there might be safety issues and they don’t want to tip their hand and allow evidence to be destroyed. Explaining that building a strong case takes time, Hintz has a standard phrase she repeats to family members: “[police] don’t just want to indict, they want to convict.”
Survivors of Homicide was founded in 1983 by a small group of families that had themselves lost a loved one to murder. Pizzano and Hintz work across Connecticut, though most of their efforts are now remote because of the coronavirus. They say that the pain never goes away for their clients, but neither do they. “We don’t use words like ‘closure’ here, things don’t necessarily get better, things get different, so we work with people who could have just experienced a loss, but we also have people in our membership that have been with us from the beginning,” Pizzano says.
Survivors of Homicide offers free and confidential services. To learn more or to donate, call 860-257-7388 or go to survivorsofhomicide.com.