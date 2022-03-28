Middletown’s claims to fame include excellent Italian food, hosting Wesleyan University and having a team in the nation’s first professional baseball league.
What was that last one? Humble Middletown, a city of 47,000 on the Connecticut River, once had a pro baseball team?
It’s true. In the spring of 1872, the Middletown Mansfields joined 10 other teams, including powerhouses like the Boston Red Stockings and Philadelphia Athletics, in the National Association of Professional Base Ball Players, what some consider embryonic major league baseball. This spring marks the 150th anniversary of Middletown’s brief and unlikely moment in the big-league baseball sun.
How did it happen? “It was a fluke,” says William Ryczek of Middletown, an author and expert on 19th-century baseball, who has written about the Mansfields. “There were so many things that came together.”
Chief among those things were baseball’s unsettled state as it transitioned from an amateur to a professional game, and Benjamin Douglas Jr., the baseball-mad son of a wealthy Middletown industrialist. “There was no reason for Middletown to have had a team in the National Association, and it wouldn’t have happened except for Ben Douglas,” says David Arcidiacono of East Hampton, who has written two books about the Mansfields and 19th-century professional baseball in Connecticut.
Douglas’ father, Benjamin Douglas Sr., was the co-founder and co-owner of the hugely successful W & B Douglas pump works, which made everything from backyard water pumps to fire apparatus. His son and namesake, however, had little interest in the pump business. It was baseball that moved him. Young Ben, it was said, “would go ten miles on foot, over any obstacles, rather than miss seeing a good game,” Arcidiacono writes in his book Major League Baseball in Gilded Age Connecticut.
Douglas Jr. founded a company team in 1866 that later went independent and became one of the state’s best amateur squads. He dubbed them the Mansfields after Middletown resident and Civil War Gen. Joseph Mansfield, who was killed at the Battle of Antietam and also was his great-uncle.
As Douglas built his strong amateur squad, baseball was transforming from a game played for fun and local bragging rights into a business. A milestone came in 1869 with the formation of the Cincinnati Red Stockings, the first all-professional team. The Red Stockings created a sensation that year when they compiled a 57-0 record barnstorming the nation. The team’s success helped lead to the creation of the National Association two years later.
Even though the National Association paid its players, there’s debate among baseball historians about whether it was a true major league. It lacked, for example, a minimum standard of play — leading to grossly unequal contests and unstable teams — or a formal schedule. To pick up extra cash, its teams routinely played amateur squads for a share of the gate. The Mansfields had played just such a game against the Boston Red Stockings, the best team in the National Association, in 1871.
As the 1872 season approached, Douglas had no plans to take his amateur squad professional. But he did want another game against mighty Boston. Red Stockings Manager Harry Wright, a seminal figure in professional baseball’s early history and member of the Hall of Fame, turned him down, citing the poor gate the year before. When Douglas persisted, Wright proposed a solution. Turn professional and join the National Association, Wright told him, and we’d have no choice but to play you. All Douglas had to do was pony up the $10 league-entrance fee and the Mansfields were in, Wright said. Douglas took him up on it, sending a sawbuck and an application to the National Association. After some hesitation and resistance — Middletown had only 11,000 residents at the time, a far smaller potential fan base than its other teams — the league reluctantly admitted the Mansfields for its 1872 campaign.
Douglas now had to upgrade his band of skilled amateurs. In addition to being an energetic promoter and organizer, Douglas had an eye for talent. He signed Bridgeport native Jim O’Rourke, who would go on to a Hall of Fame career as one of 19th-century’s baseball’s biggest stars, to his first job in professional baseball. His other finds included Tim Murnane of Naugatuck and “Honest John” Clapp, both of whom would have successful pro baseball careers.
But the team — the youngest in the league — never really had a chance. It struggled to compete, winning just five of its 24 games. It failed to draw fans to its rickety, poorly maintained field — by summer the grass in the outfield was knee high, Arcidiacono writes in his books. Undercapitalized, the team struggled to stay afloat.
Seeking bigger crowds, the team began playing some games in Hartford. It was at a July 4 game in Middletown against the Red Stockings, who would rack up a 39-8 record that year on their way to the National Association championship, that the Mansfields reached their zenith, Arcidiacono says. After three innings, they led what was indisputably the best team in baseball 9–1.
It didn’t last. The Red Stockings came roaring back to win 25–13. “I have always wondered if Boston was just kind of letting Middletown get a nice lead in front of a big holiday crowd and then kind of turned it on to win,” Arcidiacono says.
A little over a month later, the team abruptly folded, and Middletown’s short stint at the highest reaches of the baseball world was over. “The Mansfields were an example of the small-town clubs that dotted the National Association, lured by the low entrance fee and perhaps overestimating their ability to play against top-flight competition,” says John Thorn, Major League Baseball’s official historian.
Team founder Douglas, however, didn’t give up. He went on to help start two more teams, the Hartford Dark Blues, which played in the National Association and were charter members of the National League, and the Providence Grays, also of the National League. Shortly before the Grays began play, Douglas was forced out, ostensibly for the formerly acceptable but now-verboten practice of organizing games with amateurs, although Arcidiacono is convinced something more was afoot. With that, Douglas gave up baseball and went to work for the family pump business. His story does not have a happy ending. In 1905, he died at the Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown, a mental health facility, where he had lived for five years, local papers reported.
Beyond articles buried deep in newspaper morgues and a few scattered memories, the Mansfields left virtually nothing behind. The only known artifact is a scorecard from their June 15, 1872, game against the Red Stockings, which is held by the Middlesex Historical Society. The only photo is of the team taking part in a parade, but Arcidiacono believes it is the club’s junior team, not its starting nine.
The Mansfields would have one last hurrah more than 120 years after their demise. In the 1990s, vintage baseball, which is played under 19th-century rules, caught on around the country. Enthusiasts in Middletown founded a team in the mid-1990s and called it the Mansfields, says Ryczek, who played outfield on the squad. Like the original Mansfields, they too folded in the mid-aughts, but not before winning a tournament in Hartford, he says.
Besides having been Hall of Famer O’Rourke’s first team, the team’s greatest legacy was its first baseman, Murnane. After playing on various pro teams for close to a decade, Murnane traded in his glove and bat for a pen and notebook. He eventually became the sports editor of The Boston Globe and one of the nation’s most respected baseball writers. Murnane was held in such high esteem that when he died suddenly of a heart attack in 1917, baseball’s biggest stars, including Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb and Shoeless Joe Jackson, played a charity all-star game at Fenway Park to benefit his family.
In January 1915, Murnane wrote a nostalgic column recalling his days playing for the ragtag Mansfields. He recounted various stories and shenanigans, including springs he sewed inside the first-base bag that allowed him to propel himself into the air and make a seemingly impossible catch in a game against Philadelphia. The spectacular snag so impressed the opposing manager that he raced across the diamond and handed him a fistful of cigars, Murnane recalled.
“Oh for the good old days in Middletown, Conn. when the game was young and hearts were light,” he wrote.
The early game
The baseball the Middletown Mansfields played 150 years ago would have looked like modern baseball but with some important differences, say William Ryczek and David Arcidiacono, local authors and experts on the team.
“If you went to a football game in the 1880s, you would have no clue what was going on,” Ryczek says. “But if you went to a baseball game in 1872, you’d understand it. You’d see it as baseball.”
Perhaps the biggest difference was pitching. Originally, the ball was thrown underhanded like slow-pitch softball. By the 1870s, pitchers were allowed to throw sidearm under the belt, and the curve was just coming into vogue. It wasn’t until 1884 that pitchers were allowed to throw fully overhand.
Another big difference was gloves — there weren’t any with the exception of the odd catcher. Even those gloves were little more than thin leather with the fingers cut out of the throwing hand. Gloves first came into widespread use in the 1880s.
The strike zone also didn’t exist. Batters could call for the pitch they wanted, high or low. Umpires didn’t call balls except as punishment to pitchers who repeatedly failed to get the ball over the plate. Walks and strikeouts were rare. “There was no concept of working the count,” Arcidiacono says. “If there’s a pitch close, I’m swinging.”
As a result, games were faster — 90 minutes or less — and higher scoring.
The playing fields were often poorly maintained and primitive, with wooden slats driven into the ground to create an enclosure with rough bleachers and a grandstand for fans.
Another eccentricity of the era: foul balls caught on a bounce were an out.