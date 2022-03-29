The State of Our Environment: Activism

The good news for Connecticut is that myriad and diverse nonprofit groups, and legions of intrepid volunteers, are striving to take up the slack resulting from an underfunded DEEP.
Concerned citizens who are searching for a way to contribute, to make a difference in the world that their children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews will be inheriting, need look no further than their local land trust. Nearly every town has one. As an example, the East Haddam Land Trust, with more than 300 members, maintains hiking trails throughout its 16 preserves that total 700 acres.
Fishermen and women can join 3,000 of their fellow anglers who support the Connecticut Chapter of Trout Unlimited; they closely monitor state waterways and participate in projects to improve the health of rivers and fish populations.
Other options are the venerable Connecticut Audubon Society or the Connecticut Forest & Park Association (CFPA), the latter being the oldest conservation NGO in the state. The association was instrumental in helping to acquire Rocky Neck and Gillette Castle state parks.
The importance of private preserves and individual preservationists has increased in recent years as Connecticut has struggled to maintain, staff and even keep open some of its parks. “Between now and the end of the fiscal year in June, this is going to be a big issue,” says Eric Hammerling, executive director of CFPA. “This year could be brutal. DEEP may have to make difficult decisions, such as closing some facilities because they are not able to provide staffing.”
In addition to the “retirement cliff” DEEP is facing, he points to the increasing difficulty the department is having in hiring seasonal help because the hourly pay is capped at $14, even for returning, experienced temps. The Lamont administration could change that but has not done so as of this writing.
Concerned citizens can get friendly with their nearest state park — many of which benefit from organized groups of “friends” who volunteer to do projects, such as maintaining trails or creating pollinator gardens. An example is the Friends of Gillette Castle State Park, which does maintenance work, landscaping and creates programming for the popular East Haddam destination.
The Friends of Whalebone Cove consists of a small group of neighborhood paddlers who monitor the health of riverine places in Lyme, including Selden Creek, and do battle with invasive plants such as European water chestnut and hydrilla (hydrilla verticillata). Burgeoning hydrilla plants in the Connecticut River and other waterways are a fairly recent challenge to the state’s ecology, and nonprofits are leading the charge. “The Connecticut River is pretty much getting overrun by hydrilla,” says Alicea Charamut of Rivers Alliance of Connecticut, pointing out that DEEP eliminated the position of invasive plant coordinator in 2015.
Andrew Fisk of the Connecticut River Conservancy (CRC) reports that there are 770 acres of known hydrilla infestation statewide, contributing to hypoxia, algae blooms, and restricting or preventing boating access. “It fouls boat props and will make recreation difficult if not impossible in some places,” he says. “It also is crowding out native plants that local wildlife rely on.”
Getting rid of or simply controlling hydrilla, which spreads to new areas by attaching itself to the propellers or bottoms of boats, has become a public/private collaboration. An invasive species stamp instituted by the state for registered boats and fees from a voluntary “lakes and ponds” vehicle license plate has raised nearly $1 million over the past two years to combat the growing problem; $45,000 of that was awarded to projects undertaken by CRC. But the problem transcends limited state and local resources. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is seeking $100 million from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for hydrilla control in the Connecticut River watershed.
CRC is also tackling other conservation tasks, including a $1 million project completed last year to restore and make resilient a stretch of shoreline within the Old Saybrook borough of Fenwick, where houses, roads and a historic lighthouse are threatened by sea level rise and storm surges. The reinforced shoreline is now protected not by hardened defenses such as seawalls and jetties, which have proved wanting, but by natural and flexible barriers: including imported sand and stone, sea grass and piles of boulders strategically placed to deflect wave energy. This “Living Shoreline” approach is being tried in other coastal places in Connecticut.
For those who think one person can’t make a difference, they need to learn about Sena Wazer, who as a 15-year-old UConn freshman in 2019 helped to organize demonstrations at the State Capitol attended by hundreds of young people. They were demanding that Connecticut declare a climate change emergency and work harder to phase out fossil fuels. She got the attention of the governor — although she was critical of Lamont’s response — and the legislature. Now a senior majoring in environmental studies, Wazer is the director of Sunrise Movement Connecticut, the local chapter of the National Sunrise Movement, a youth movement to end climate change. Not too shabby for a teenager.
While Wazer is lobbying at the state level, groups like Connecticut Audubon Society (CAS) and the Nature Conservancy are busy in the nation’s capital. “We are working very hard on the national front,” says Patrick Comins, executive director of CAS. “A lot more money will be coming into Connecticut because of our efforts. We are very much a leader in pushing for the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which [if it passes] would be a huge game changer and finally give states like Connecticut enough resources to properly manage wildlife.”
The proposed bill has bipartisan support, according to Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation, and would provide some $12 million a year over the next 10 years to Connecticut.
The possibility of Connecticut investing more to protect and enhance its environment became stronger recently when the state announced that its current budget surplus stood at nearly $1.5 billion, while its rainy day fund topped $3 billion.
Communicating with the powers that be is another way citizens can make a difference, according to Fogard Ryan of the Nature Conservancy, saying, “It is always good to be in touch with your elected representatives and share what you deeply care about.”
DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes agrees. “The most important thing that citizens can do is get involved in the political and policy process,” she says. “I hear from legislators all the time that just a few phone calls will really bump up an issue on their priority list. I think many people are unaware of how accessible their legislators are and how eager they are to hear from their constituents about matters they care about.”
Environmental pioneers
Connecticut has a proud history of advocates and champions of the natural world, among them:
Gifford Pinchot: After graduating from Yale in 1889, he went on to be the first head of the U.S. Forest Service and a benefactor of what is today the internationally renowned Yale School of the Environment.
Roger Tory Peterson: An ornithologist and wildlife artist who jump-started the environmental movement with his popular Field Guide to the Birds series, first published in the 1930s.
Gina McCarthy: The second woman to head the state Department of Environmental Protection, who went on to lead the EPA and is currently the White House national climate adviser.
Richard H. Goodwin: Conservationist, botanist and legendary professor at Connecticut College, he helped found and served as president of the Nature Conservancy in the 1950s; today it is the largest conservation NGO in the world — protecting some 119 million acres, including 30,000 in Connecticut.
Dan Lufkin: After a groundbreaking career on Wall Street, he switched gears to focus on environmentalism, playing a role in the founding of Earth Day in 1970 and becoming Connecticut’s first leader of the newly formed Department of Environmental Protection in 1971. (Also in 1971, Lufkin co-founded Connecticut Magazine; environmental advocacy was a fixture of the early publication.)
