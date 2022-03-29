The State of Our Environment: Climate Change

Connecticut is warming and the more volatile climate is affecting all aspects of its ecology. The Council on Environmental Quality put it bluntly in its 2020 report to Gov. Ned Lamont: “The warming of Connecticut’s climate threatens to undo much of the environmental progress of the past decades.”
So how warm, wet and wild is it? All of the following are trending upward since 1960:
Average annual temperature, up more than 5 percent
Number of days with temperatures greater than 90 degrees: averaging more than 16 a year since 2000, and reaching 30 in 2020.
Annual precipitation isn’t increasing noticeably, but days when it rains more than an inch are up 14 percent.
The water temperature of Long Island Sound is rising steadily, both at the surface and the seabed.
Long Island Sound has risen by nearly 11 inches since 1938 and the rate is accelerating; the Connecticut Institute for Resilience and Climate Adaptation (CIRCA) at UConn recommends that the state plan for a further rise of as much as 20 inches by 2050.
The changes to Connecticut’s climate, while relentless, are not uniform, according to Ryan Hanrahan, chief meteorologist for NBC Connecticut who has been covering the weather here for 16 years. “We are noticing significant changes by season,” he says. “For example, our falls are substantially warmer than they used to be, and our springs are not warming as fast as the other months. And we are getting fewer days when it snows in the winter but the snowstorms are getting bigger.” He adds, “We are not necessarily getting more rain but we are getting it all at once and seeing drier stretches in between. This leads to more flash flooding.”
So what is Connecticut to do about all of the above, and related challenges? The main thing, since climate change is a global problem, is to develop resiliency measures, particularly along the shoreline, where the majority of state residents live.
“Connecticut is doing a lot,” says Joseph MacDougald, UConn law professor and CIRCA board member. “I tell my students that they would rather be in Connecticut than a lot of other places. We have had long bipartisan support for addressing these issues. The initial step was to model out what sea level rise will be. Now we are wrestling with what to do about it. Connecticut has done a lot, but no one has done enough.”
MacDougald identifies three key things that Connecticut needs focus on:
Continue modeling future climate scenarios to get a sound scientific target upon which to base resiliency measures.
Provide municipalities, especially shoreline towns, with more guidance and funding to combat the effects of climate change.
Increase governmental emphasis on long-term planning — with municipalities starting to do capital budgeting for resiliency measures, just as they do every year for more mundane emergencies, like snowstorms.
Cities and towns have to be prepared for the impact of rising sea levels and increased and more frequent flooding from more powerful storms, whether hurricanes, nor’easters or intense rain events. Roads and other infrastructure in close proximity to the Sound and other waterways are already taking a beating.
Last year the state legislature passed a bill that enables municipalities to establish Stormwater Authorities to raise money through local fees and federal grants to mitigate the pollution from excessive rain events. Runoff from impervious surfaces like parking lots is a major threat to water quality and infrastructure.
In February, protection of Long Island Sound from climate change got a big boost with the announcement that the state will receive $106 million from the 2021 federal infrastructure bill. The funds will go toward mitigating coastal flooding, restoring marshland, and protecting wildlife habitat.
Douglas Collins, an actuary who in 2016 helped establish the Actuaries Climate Index that is used by major insurance companies to assess risk, says the weather data from 1961 to 1990 is no longer reliable to model future patterns. “What used to be a 100-year storm [like Sandy] now comes every 10 years,” he says. “What we have been seeing in the past two decades was unheard of in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.”
Mitigating and preparing for the inevitable changes that are already baked into Connecticut’s climate future will cost money, of course. But environmentalists insist that the costs of doing nothing, or too little, are as extreme as the worsening weather.
Climate change’s toll
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration attributed 688 deaths and $145 billion in damages nationwide in 2021 to various climate disasters, making it the third costliest year since 1980 (in constant dollars). The bills will keep coming: worldwide the last decade was the warmest on record, 2020 the warmest year ever, and last December was the hottest in recorded history in the U.S., with an average temperature 6.7 degrees above the 20th-century average for the month.
Perhaps the lowlight of an unusually volatile and worrisome year in 2021 — including devastating wildfires, powerful hurricanes, mudslides, and killer tornadoes that wreaked havoc right into December, of all months — was when the temperature in Portland, Oregon, reached an astonishing 116 degrees in June.
