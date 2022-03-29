The State of Our Environment: Conservation

With Connecticut’s population quadrupling since 1900, from less than a million to 3.6 million residents, the persistent question is how such a densely settled state can conserve its heritage of land, waters and wildlife for future generations.
One self-evident way is to protect in perpetuity a large chunk of the realm from development. The state General Assembly has mandated a goal of setting aside more than a fifth of the state (21 percent) as conservation land, whether it be public parks like Hammonasset, existing or new state forests, conservation easements, preserved farmland, or acreage owned by nonprofits such as land trusts.
Protecting land enhances the quality of life for citizens, increases the value of nearby property, and also serves as a factor that people consider when deciding where to live. “Connecticut’s quality of life is a huge draw for attracting potential employees for Connecticut companies; it is used as a recruitment tool,” says Ashley Zane, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Business and Industry Association. She adds, “There has been a big shift in how sustainability is being worked into companies’ business models. It’s not just about being economically viable but also being ecologically viable, and how to make those two align.”
Wild, undeveloped places also sequester greenhouse gases such as CO2, mitigate flooding events, provide habitat for wildlife, and help maintain clean air and potable water supplies. However, the ambitious deadline of preserving a fifth of the state by next year will not be met, in part because the state government is lagging behind in acquiring its share: 10 of the 21 percent thus far. Connecticut and its private partners together are expected to be about three-quarters of the way there by the end of 2023. Part of that effort involves farmland, and the goal there is 130,00 acres. To date, Connecticut has preserved 47,346 acres, according to the Connecticut Department of Agriculture.
How long it will take DEEP to meet its conservation mandate is anyone’s guess, as budget and staff cuts are endemic of late. For example, in 2008 the DEEP Land Acquisition and Management division had 11 employees; today there are only four.
Thankfully, Connecticut has myriad private conservation organizations, large and small. Nearly every one of the state’s 169 municipalities is represented by one of 130 local land trusts, which in aggregate protect in excess of 200,000 acres — more than 5 percent of Connecticut’s landmass — and provide some 473 miles of public hiking trails, according to Amy Paterson, executive director of the Connecticut Land Conservation Council. “It’s a race against time because once land is developed, it’s gone forever,” she says, adding a critique of the current capability of DEEP: “The department struggles with consistency and predictability in its funding of land acquisition year to year. Connecticut ranks low among New England states in land conservation. The state has to spend more money and have more conservation staff to qualify for federal funding for land acquisition.”
Two recently passed federal bills, the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the 2020 Great American Outdoors Act, will provide Connecticut with an influx of federal dollars. A third bill, Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, is wending its way through the U.S. Congress. States need to be prepared with programs in place and with staff to apply for grant funding to receive their fair share of the federal largess.
“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to tap into some significant funding, and we have to keenly zoom in on how that funding can be put to the best use here,” says Frogard Ryan, director of the Connecticut chapter of The Nature Conservancy. “That will take time and effort and I think the state needs to be front and center on that. Organizations like ours will also play a part.”
She adds that the conservancy is prioritizing the acquisition of critical habitat for wildlife and preserving corridors to help species, such as songbirds, in their annual migration, as well as providing habitat for species that are moving northward permanently in response to climate change.
For example, while Connecticut remains relatively well forested, its “core forests” — expanses of secluded habitat that are not fragmented by roads and other human development — are declining the fastest, by more than 15 percent between 1985 and 2015, according to the CEQ. These areas are crucial for the health of many woodland bird species such as scarlet tanagers, hermit and wood thrushes, and pileated woodpeckers. But the state can only do so much here because roughly three-quarters of Connecticut forests are privately owned.
When the state and its citizens have focused their attention on helping individual species in trouble, such as osprey, piping plovers or bald eagles, the results have been impressive. Once extremely rare and endangered in the state, bald eagles and osprey are now thriving here, routinely producing more than 80 and 850 fledglings, respectively, each spring.
Vulnerable species
Connecticut has seen some great success stories of species being saved from the brink of extinction, perhaps most notably the osprey. But many are still at risk, or newly so. The state lists 624 species of flora and fauna as either endangered, threatened or species of concern here. Here are some:
ENDANGERED
Amphibians: Blue-spotted salamander (diploid populations), Eastern spadefoot
Birds: American bittern, barn owl, common moorhen, common nighthawk, grasshopper sparrow, king rail (nesting population), long-eared owl, Northern harrier, pied-billed grebe, red-headed woodpecker, roseate tern, sedge wren, sharp-shinned hawk, upland sandpiper, vesper sparrow, yellow-breasted chat
Fish: American brook lamprey, Atlantic sturgeon, burbot
Invertebrates: Atlantis fritillary butterfly, little 17-year periodical cicada, Puritan tiger beetle
Mammals: Eastern small-footed bat, least shrew, little brown bat, Northern long-eared bat, tri-colored bat
Reptiles: Bog turtle, Atlantic Ridley sea turtle, leatherback sea turtle, timber rattlesnake
THREATENED
Amphibians: Northern slimy salamander, Northern spring salamander
Birds: American oystercatcher, bald eagle, great egret, least bittern, least tern, peregrine falcon, piping plover, short-eared owl, snowy egret
Invertebrates: Mayfly, pitcher plant moth, yellow-banded bumblebee
Reptiles: Atlantic green sea turtle, five-lined skink, loggerhead sea turtle
SPECIAL CONCERN
Amphibians: Blue-spotted salamander “complex,” Jefferson salamander, mudpuppy, Northern leopard frog
Birds: American kestrel, common loon, common tern, purple martin
Fish: Banded sunfish, Blueback herring, Sand tiger shark
Invertebrates: Bombardier beetle, rusty-patched bumblebee, spotted dart moth
Mammals: Harbor porpoise, hoary bat, red bat, silver-haired bat
Reptiles: Common ribbonsnake, Eastern box turtle, Eastern hog-nosed snake, Northern diamondback terrapin, spotted turtle, wood turtle
